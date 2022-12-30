DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray struggled to find his range or rhythm for most of the game. Then, crunch time hit. Like that, he was locked in. Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-119 on Friday night.

