Inside presence, Tyler Patterson's shooting helps Montana State men to opening Big Sky win over Idaho

Tricia Binford earns 300th career win as Montana State women hold off Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Montana State head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford captured her 300th career victory as five Bobcats reached double figures led by Darian White’s game-high 25-point performance in a 92-84 win at Eastern Washington on Saturday afternoon. Montana State (8-6, 1-1 Big Sky) jumped out to...
Montana Grizzlies lock down Idaho Vandals to earn first Big Sky Conference victory
MISSOULA — Several hours before the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve, Josh Vazquez started the celebration inside Dahlberg Arena when he dropped a clutch 3-point ball through the basket. Vazquez’s triple from the left wing with three seconds on the shot clock gave the Griz a 65-56...
Montana State men lack physicality in Big Sky loss to Eastern Washington
BOZEMAN — In four seasons at Cal State Northridge, Darius Brown II played a few games against Big Sky opponents. But now, as the starting point guard for the Montana State men's basketball team, the Big Sky Conference is a way of life. After the Bobcats dropped their home...
Eastern Washington snaps Montana State's 14-game home winning streak
BOZEMAN — A go-ahead three-pointer from Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with 19 seconds left handed the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70-67 contest on New Year’s Eve. The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several opportunities to...
Montana State kicker Blake Glessner enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday on social media. Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.
Montana Lady Griz split road trip, fall to Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana Lady Griz dropped their first Big Sky Conference game of the season, losing to Idaho 79-71 on Saturday afternoon. Sammy Fatkin led the Lady Griz (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) with 20 points, four assists and three steals while Carmen Gfeller added 12 points and seven rebounds. Gina Marxen added 10 points and seven boards as well.
Opinions Differ As An All-Time Favorite Leaves Montana State
Technology is something else. In a matter of seconds, we can find information on almost anything we would ever want or care to know. In that same amount of time, we can use that same technology to voice our opinions on subjects in which we may or may not be experts.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology speaks on U of I murder suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a statement on the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student from the department who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. “The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of...
Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets
Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to late night structure fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late Saturday night. Officials say the fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. near East Olive Street and South Church Avenue in Bozeman and kept crews busy overnight. NBC Montana will update this article with the latest information.
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
What’s next in Idaho murder investigation after suspect's arrest?
Casey Jordan, criminologist and professor at Western Connecticut State University, joins us to discuss the next steps in the University of Idaho quadruple murder investigation after the law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Pennsylvania.Dec. 31, 2022.
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
Southwest passenger in Bozeman talks about travel 'nightmare'
Toni DeMatteis arrived at the airport in Orange County, California on Thursday, expecting easy travel when she found out her Southwest flight to Bozeman was canceled.
Indicators show Gallatin Co. real estate market slowing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County real estate professionals say despite tight inventory and rapid sales, numbers are slowly returning to more typical levels. Experts say single-family home prices increased 4.6% from last November, while condo and townhouse prices increased 3%. The number of days homes spent on the market...
