Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Lakers take Hardwood Classic title

MURRAY — Calloway County’s Jonah Butler turned the championship game Friday of The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic into his own personal block party to help lead his team to a 71-61 victory over St. Benedict at Auburndale out of the Memphis area. Butler swatted away 10 of the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer women deliver late against Valpo

MURRAY — While Murray State’s women’s basketball program has made very strong strides in the past two seasons, the times it has experienced difficulty have come in the fourth quarter. The Racers swallowed four very tough losses last season after being unable to hold fourth-quarter leads and...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer men start ’23 with fitting, decisive scoring run

EVANSVILLE — Several hours after the arrival of the year 2023, Murray State’s men’s basketball team uncorked what probably could be described as a fitting scoring run against new Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville. The Racers opened their first game of 2023 with …. a 23-1 spurt....
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Tilghman pressure defense hampers Lady Tigers

MURRAY — The second game that the Murray High Lady Tigers played Thursday in The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic did not go like they would have hoped, as they lost to the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado, 49-23. The Lady Tigers (4-5) had a problem with turnovers as they had 33 of them over the course of the game at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The majority of those turnovers were in the first half, as the Lady Tigers had 22 of those miscues in the first two quarters. That kept Murray High from getting into an offensive flow.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lady Tigers drop two on Friday in Classic

MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers had a full day of girls basketball work on Friday as they played in back-to-back games against Muhlenberg County and Todd County Central on the final day of The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic. As for their first game against Muhlenberg, the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer women start Valley play with win over UIC

MURRAY — Like its male counterparts did earlier this month, the Murray State women's basketball team made its debut in Missouri Valley Conference play memorable for the right reason Friday night. The Racers took command against fellow Valley newcomer Illinois-Chicago in the third quarter, then kept the Flames from...
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County

At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing

Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County

Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
Murray Ledger & Times

Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022

Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Sunday marks one year since New Year’s Day 2022 tornado

Today marks one year since an EF2 tornado caused significant damage to the east side and downtown areas of Hopkinsville. The survey report showed the tornado that came without warning at about 9:30 on New Year’s Day morning in 2022 had maximum winds of 115 mph, was 125 yards wide and stayed on the ground for just over a mile.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

