MURRAY — The second game that the Murray High Lady Tigers played Thursday in The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic did not go like they would have hoped, as they lost to the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado, 49-23. The Lady Tigers (4-5) had a problem with turnovers as they had 33 of them over the course of the game at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The majority of those turnovers were in the first half, as the Lady Tigers had 22 of those miscues in the first two quarters. That kept Murray High from getting into an offensive flow.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO