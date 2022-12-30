Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers take Hardwood Classic title
MURRAY — Calloway County’s Jonah Butler turned the championship game Friday of The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic into his own personal block party to help lead his team to a 71-61 victory over St. Benedict at Auburndale out of the Memphis area. Butler swatted away 10 of the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women deliver late against Valpo
MURRAY — While Murray State’s women’s basketball program has made very strong strides in the past two seasons, the times it has experienced difficulty have come in the fourth quarter. The Racers swallowed four very tough losses last season after being unable to hold fourth-quarter leads and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men start ’23 with fitting, decisive scoring run
EVANSVILLE — Several hours after the arrival of the year 2023, Murray State’s men’s basketball team uncorked what probably could be described as a fitting scoring run against new Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville. The Racers opened their first game of 2023 with …. a 23-1 spurt....
Murray Ledger & Times
Tilghman pressure defense hampers Lady Tigers
MURRAY — The second game that the Murray High Lady Tigers played Thursday in The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic did not go like they would have hoped, as they lost to the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado, 49-23. The Lady Tigers (4-5) had a problem with turnovers as they had 33 of them over the course of the game at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The majority of those turnovers were in the first half, as the Lady Tigers had 22 of those miscues in the first two quarters. That kept Murray High from getting into an offensive flow.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women start Valley play with win over UIC
MURRAY — Like its male counterparts did earlier this month, the Murray State women's basketball team made its debut in Missouri Valley Conference play memorable for the right reason Friday night. The Racers took command against fellow Valley newcomer Illinois-Chicago in the third quarter, then kept the Flames from...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Comments / 0