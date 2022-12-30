Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers take Hardwood Classic title
MURRAY — Calloway County’s Jonah Butler turned the championship game Friday of The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic into his own personal block party to help lead his team to a 71-61 victory over St. Benedict at Auburndale out of the Memphis area. Butler swatted away 10 of the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers drop two on Friday in Classic
MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers had a full day of girls basketball work on Friday as they played in back-to-back games against Muhlenberg County and Todd County Central on the final day of The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic. As for their first game against Muhlenberg, the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men start ’23 with fitting, decisive scoring run
EVANSVILLE — Several hours after the arrival of the year 2023, Murray State’s men’s basketball team uncorked what probably could be described as a fitting scoring run against new Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville. The Racers opened their first game of 2023 with …. a 23-1 spurt....
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women deliver late against Valpo
MURRAY — While Murray State’s women’s basketball program has made very strong strides in the past two seasons, the times it has experienced difficulty have come in the fourth quarter. The Racers swallowed four very tough losses last season after being unable to hold fourth-quarter leads and...
Louisville Comeback Effort at Duke Falls Short
DURHAM, N.C. — The RV/RV Louisville women's basketball team battled all afternoon but could not overcome its early deficit and fell, 63-56, to Duke Sunday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cardinals (11-5, 2-1) got within two twice in the final quarter but a late Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0) run was the difference.
Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Murray Ledger & Times
SIU outlasts Racer men
MURRAY — Murray State made several bids to continue its 20-game men's basketball winning streak at the CFSB Center Thursday night against Southern Illinois in the teams' first meeting as Missouri Valley Conference opponents. In the end, though, the Salukis had the answers down the stretch as they made...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
WKRN
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result
Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Former UofL, Male basketball player Bobby Turner dies at 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Male High School basketball player Bobby Turner has died. Recruited by some of the top programs in the country, he initially signed with Oklahoma State before signing with the Cardinals. A book about Turner in 2017 said his father made him...
WBKO
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative sworn into office in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative took her oath of office Sunday and will report to Frankfort beginning Jan. 3 for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Rachel Roarx, 25, was elected to represent Kentucky District 38 in November. "One of the gaps I saw...
WBKO
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
WBKO
Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died after a wreck in Breckinridge County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Kentucky Highway 144 around 6 p.m. After preliminary investigations, police determined that Marian Novak, 91,...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
