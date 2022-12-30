Read full article on original website
Mikaela Mayer moving up to face Christina Linardatou, source confirms
Mikaela Mayer decided to move up to lightweight, where she will face Christina Linardatou, a source confirmed to ESPN.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia – How to watch? Start time on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis battles Hector Luis Garcia next Saturday night on January 7th, live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The cost of the pay-per-view is $74.99, and it can be ordered via Showtime or PPV.com.
Washington Examiner
The WBC's transgender boxing division is another money grab
The World Boxing Council is creating a transgender boxing division. The decision is little more than an attempt to drum up publicity and squeeze more money from even more fighters. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman correctly decided that “in boxing, a man fighting a woman must never be accepted regardless of...
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo: I Make 154 Very Easy; Could Stay At That Weight For 'My Whole Career'
After mostly competing as a welterweight for the first three years of his career, Jermell Charlo has shown unusual discipline by remaining a junior middleweight since June 2011. Eleven years in the same weight class is uncommon in boxing, yet the undisputed 154-pound champion doesn’t envision a move up to...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
Boxing Scene
Andrade: I'm Not Gonna Go Fight Over In Zach Parker's Country For $150 Grand
Had Demetrius Andrade been paid the purse he initially thought he was guaranteed, the American southpaw gladly would’ve fought England’s Zach Parker in Parker’s home country. Once his purse of nearly $1.2 million was slashed to barely 15 percent of what it once was, that math made...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot
Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Manny Pacquiao makes big announcement about his future
Manny Pacquiao will officially be back in the ring in 2023 … just in a slightly different capacity. The eight-division world champion Pacquiao announced on Saturday at an event in Tokyo, Japan that he has agreed to a deal with Japanese promoter Rizin to compete next year, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. Pacquiao added that he... The post Manny Pacquiao makes big announcement about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wrestlinginc.com
Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event
Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
Boxing Scene
Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'
Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
Boxing Scene
WBC To Introduce Category For Transgender Boxers
The head of the World Boxing Council is planning to create a new avenue for transgender boxers to practice their craft. In an interview published Thursday on The Telegraph, WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman informed the UK newspaper that his sanctioning body is looking to form a separate league for transgender boxers, in the name of “safety and inclusion.”
Tyson Fury reveals he’s not fussed about getting a knighthood and wants to be made ‘Emperor of the North of England’
TYSON FURY is NOT interested in receiving a knighthood... but does have his eye on a slightly different title. The WBC heavyweight champion, 34, defended his strap on two occasions in 2022 - against Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. It takes his professional record to 33 wins, one draw and...
Boxing Scene
Kazuto Ioka vs. Joshua Franco - CompuBox Punch Stats
Although this highly anticipated super flyweight unification fight between WBO titlist Kazuto Ioka and WBA counterpart Joshua Franco lived up to the occasion, the majority draw outcome, while fair, was unsatisfying as both men ended up keeping their titles. The ultra-aggressive Franco exhibited incredible stamina as he averaged 117.7 punches...
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene Awards 2022: The Best of The Rest
2022 is over and a clash between one of the best lightweights, Gervonta Davis, and best Jr. lightweights, Hector Garcia, is less than a week away. One season ends and another begins in the endless calendar of the sweet science. For those who write about this great sport, it’s awards time and the last of them are named here today. On the men’s side, BoxingScene honors so far have gone to:
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza: Jose Pedraza is My Toughest Fight To Date
Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0) may not be getting the title fight he has pushed for, but he is very thankful for his upcoming fight against former two-division champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1). The fight takes place in Glendale, Arizona on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena. The showdown will be...
Boxing fans just want to see the best against the best… Fury vs Usyk is the fight they deserve in 2023.
IT’S far too fanciful to believe that when Martin Luther King said “we must accept finite disappointment — but never lose infinite hope” he had boxing fans in mind. Lovers of the noble art are constantly irritated beyond measure, because they so rarely get the opportunity to see the best fighting the best.
Boxing Scene
Manny Pacquiao Signs With Rizin, Announces Exhibition Fight in 2023
Exhibition fever has come for Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino icon will partake in an exhibition bout promoted by Rizin, the Japanese mixed martial arts league, sometime in 2023, the fighter announced Saturday in Japan. In a surprise appearance at Rizin FF 40 in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the eight-division...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney sparring Tank Davis’ opponent Hector Luis Garcia in competitive work
By Allan Fox: Sparring video of Devin Haney and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ next opponent, Hector Luis Garcia, was leaked today, showing a VERY competitive spar & not the one-sided situation that ‘The Dream’ had said it had been. With the problems the smaller super featherweight...
Boxing Scene
'Bam' Rodriguez: Never Seen My Brother Look This Good
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez has emerged as a breakout star over the course of the past year. The only thing left for the San Antonio native to do in 2022 is to watch his older brother join him in the winner’s circle. Joshua Franco—Rodriguez’s older brother by two...
