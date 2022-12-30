ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The WBC's transgender boxing division is another money grab

The World Boxing Council is creating a transgender boxing division. The decision is little more than an attempt to drum up publicity and squeeze more money from even more fighters. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman correctly decided that “in boxing, a man fighting a woman must never be accepted regardless of...
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
Boxing Scene

Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot

Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Larry Brown Sports

Manny Pacquiao makes big announcement about his future

Manny Pacquiao will officially be back in the ring in 2023 … just in a slightly different capacity. The eight-division world champion Pacquiao announced on Saturday at an event in Tokyo, Japan that he has agreed to a deal with Japanese promoter Rizin to compete next year, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. Pacquiao added that he... The post Manny Pacquiao makes big announcement about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wrestlinginc.com

Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event

Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
HERSHEY, PA
Boxing Scene

Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'

Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
Boxing Scene

WBC To Introduce Category For Transgender Boxers

The head of the World Boxing Council is planning to create a new avenue for transgender boxers to practice their craft. In an interview published Thursday on The Telegraph, WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman informed the UK newspaper that his sanctioning body is looking to form a separate league for transgender boxers, in the name of “safety and inclusion.”
Boxing Scene

Kazuto Ioka vs. Joshua Franco - CompuBox Punch Stats

Although this highly anticipated super flyweight unification fight between WBO titlist Kazuto Ioka and WBA counterpart Joshua Franco lived up to the occasion, the majority draw outcome, while fair, was unsatisfying as both men ended up keeping their titles. The ultra-aggressive Franco exhibited incredible stamina as he averaged 117.7 punches...
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene Awards 2022: The Best of The Rest

2022 is over and a clash between one of the best lightweights, Gervonta Davis, and best Jr. lightweights, Hector Garcia, is less than a week away. One season ends and another begins in the endless calendar of the sweet science. For those who write about this great sport, it’s awards time and the last of them are named here today. On the men’s side, BoxingScene honors so far have gone to:
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Arnold Barboza: Jose Pedraza is My Toughest Fight To Date

Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0) may not be getting the title fight he has pushed for, but he is very thankful for his upcoming fight against former two-division champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1). The fight takes place in Glendale, Arizona on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena. The showdown will be...
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Manny Pacquiao Signs With Rizin, Announces Exhibition Fight in 2023

Exhibition fever has come for Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino icon will partake in an exhibition bout promoted by Rizin, the Japanese mixed martial arts league, sometime in 2023, the fighter announced Saturday in Japan. In a surprise appearance at Rizin FF 40 in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the eight-division...
Boxing Scene

'Bam' Rodriguez: Never Seen My Brother Look This Good

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez has emerged as a breakout star over the course of the past year. The only thing left for the San Antonio native to do in 2022 is to watch his older brother join him in the winner’s circle. Joshua Franco—Rodriguez’s older brother by two...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy