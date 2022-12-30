Read full article on original website
Denver 123, Boston 111
BOSTON (111) J.Brown 12-20 2-2 30, Tatum 7-16 11-14 25, Horford 3-10 0-0 8, D.White 5-9 1-2 13, Smart 2-12 0-0 4, Hauser 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 5-5 9, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Williams III 4-4 0-0 8, Brogdon 1-6 2-2 4, Pritchard 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 40-87 22-27 111.
George's 20 lead BYU past Portland 71-58
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George's 20 points helped BYU defeat Portland 71-58 Saturday night. George added nine rebounds for the Cougars (12-5). Fousseyni Traore scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Spencer Johnson went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight victory.
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. “It’s the nature of the league,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “You win eight in a row...
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won't be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court.
Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96
PHILADELPHIA (115) Harris 10-17 2-2 23, Thybulle 3-3 0-0 9, Embiid 6-17 4-6 16, Melton 7-13 0-0 17, Milton 7-14 2-2 18, Niang 1-4 2-2 4, Reed 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 4-9 1-1 9, Korkmaz 3-7 0-2 7, House Jr. 3-8 1-2 8, Springer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-99 12-17 115.
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
Wizards cruise past short-handed Bucks 118-95
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rui Hachimura had 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 and the Washington Wizards defeated the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 on Sunday night for their season-best fifth consecutive victory. The scuffling Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo is averaging...
Kansas St. 82, No. 24 West Virginia 76, OT
WEST VIRGINIA (10-3) Bell 3-3 2-8 8, Matthews 5-10 2-2 12, Mitchell 5-12 4-4 16, Ked.Johnson 1-10 6-8 9, Stevenson 3-10 1-2 7, Wague 3-4 4-10 10, Toussaint 2-5 0-2 5, Ko.Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 26-63 20-38 76.
Butler 80, Georgetown 51
BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
Steelers still alive after last-minute 16-13 win over Ravens
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week. It was the first touchdown allowed by Baltimore...
Ravens' morale-crushing loss affects shot at division title
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens hadn't allowed a touchdown for the entire game, yet still needed one more defensive stand to beat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and stay on course to win the AFC North. Forced to carry the load on a team with an offense that has...
Memphis 116, New Orleans 101
NEW ORLEANS (101) Murphy III 5-7 3-3 15, Williamson 6-16 8-10 20, Valanciunas 2-5 1-2 6, H.Jones 2-12 0-1 4, McCollum 4-16 1-1 10, Marshall 2-10 6-6 12, Hayes 5-6 2-3 13, Hernangomez 3-9 5-6 11, Alvarado 2-6 3-4 7, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-91 29-36 101.
Cleveland 103, Chicago 102
CLEVELAND (103) Love 7-15 1-1 20, Stevens 1-6 0-0 2, Allen 3-9 0-2 6, LeVert 10-19 0-2 23, Mitchell 5-16 5-6 15, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, Osman 4-7 1-2 12, Okoro 3-5 5-6 11, Lopez 4-5 0-0 9, Neto 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 103.
Doncic scores 51 points, Mavs beat Spurs for 6th straight
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108
SACRAMENTO (108) Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68
OREGON ST. (7-7) Rataj 4-7 0-0 8, Ryuny 0-1 1-3 1, Taylor 4-8 3-3 12, Akanno 6-11 4-4 20, Pope 3-8 0-0 8, Bilodeau 4-8 2-2 10, Wright 1-4 2-2 4, Ibekwe 2-2 1-1 5, Rochelin 0-1 0-0 0, Andela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 13-15 68.
Murray St. 78, Evansville 61
MURRAY ST. (8-6) Burns 3-4 2-2 8, J.Smith 7-15 0-0 14, White 4-9 1-2 11, Perry 6-12 0-0 14, Wood 2-6 2-2 6, Anderson 2-6 5-6 10, Morgan 5-9 2-2 15, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 12-14 78.
N.Y. Knicks 108, Houston 88
NEW YORK (108) Grimes 8-15 0-0 19, Randle 9-20 12-16 35, Robinson 2-4 2-4 6, McBride 1-10 2-2 5, Quickley 9-25 5-6 27, Hartenstein 0-1 0-2 0, Fournier 2-8 2-2 8, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-90 23-32 108.
Detroit 116, Minnesota 104
DETROIT (116) Bogdanovic 10-14 5-5 28, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 1-1 1-2 3, Bey 4-8 4-4 13, Ivey 0-4 1-2 1, Bagley III 8-16 2-4 18, Burks 4-13 3-5 13, Diallo 5-10 2-4 12, Joseph 4-9 2-2 11, McGruder 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 20-28 116.
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
