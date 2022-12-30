ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Denver 123, Boston 111

BOSTON (111) J.Brown 12-20 2-2 30, Tatum 7-16 11-14 25, Horford 3-10 0-0 8, D.White 5-9 1-2 13, Smart 2-12 0-0 4, Hauser 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 5-5 9, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Williams III 4-4 0-0 8, Brogdon 1-6 2-2 4, Pritchard 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 40-87 22-27 111.
WVNews

George's 20 lead BYU past Portland 71-58

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George's 20 points helped BYU defeat Portland 71-58 Saturday night. George added nine rebounds for the Cougars (12-5). Fousseyni Traore scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Spencer Johnson went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight victory.
PROVO, UT
WVNews

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. “It’s the nature of the league,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “You win eight in a row...
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96

PHILADELPHIA (115) Harris 10-17 2-2 23, Thybulle 3-3 0-0 9, Embiid 6-17 4-6 16, Melton 7-13 0-0 17, Milton 7-14 2-2 18, Niang 1-4 2-2 4, Reed 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 4-9 1-1 9, Korkmaz 3-7 0-2 7, House Jr. 3-8 1-2 8, Springer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-99 12-17 115.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Wizards cruise past short-handed Bucks 118-95

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rui Hachimura had 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 and the Washington Wizards defeated the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 on Sunday night for their season-best fifth consecutive victory. The scuffling Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo is averaging...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Kansas St. 82, No. 24 West Virginia 76, OT

WEST VIRGINIA (10-3) Bell 3-3 2-8 8, Matthews 5-10 2-2 12, Mitchell 5-12 4-4 16, Ked.Johnson 1-10 6-8 9, Stevenson 3-10 1-2 7, Wague 3-4 4-10 10, Toussaint 2-5 0-2 5, Ko.Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 26-63 20-38 76.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Butler 80, Georgetown 51

BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
WVNews

Steelers still alive after last-minute 16-13 win over Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week. It was the first touchdown allowed by Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Ravens' morale-crushing loss affects shot at division title

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens hadn't allowed a touchdown for the entire game, yet still needed one more defensive stand to beat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and stay on course to win the AFC North. Forced to carry the load on a team with an offense that has...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Memphis 116, New Orleans 101

NEW ORLEANS (101) Murphy III 5-7 3-3 15, Williamson 6-16 8-10 20, Valanciunas 2-5 1-2 6, H.Jones 2-12 0-1 4, McCollum 4-16 1-1 10, Marshall 2-10 6-6 12, Hayes 5-6 2-3 13, Hernangomez 3-9 5-6 11, Alvarado 2-6 3-4 7, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-91 29-36 101.
WVNews

Cleveland 103, Chicago 102

CLEVELAND (103) Love 7-15 1-1 20, Stevens 1-6 0-0 2, Allen 3-9 0-2 6, LeVert 10-19 0-2 23, Mitchell 5-16 5-6 15, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, Osman 4-7 1-2 12, Okoro 3-5 5-6 11, Lopez 4-5 0-0 9, Neto 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 103.
WVNews

Doncic scores 51 points, Mavs beat Spurs for 6th straight

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

SACRAMENTO (108) Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
WVNews

Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68

OREGON ST. (7-7) Rataj 4-7 0-0 8, Ryuny 0-1 1-3 1, Taylor 4-8 3-3 12, Akanno 6-11 4-4 20, Pope 3-8 0-0 8, Bilodeau 4-8 2-2 10, Wright 1-4 2-2 4, Ibekwe 2-2 1-1 5, Rochelin 0-1 0-0 0, Andela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 13-15 68.
OREGON STATE
WVNews

Murray St. 78, Evansville 61

MURRAY ST. (8-6) Burns 3-4 2-2 8, J.Smith 7-15 0-0 14, White 4-9 1-2 11, Perry 6-12 0-0 14, Wood 2-6 2-2 6, Anderson 2-6 5-6 10, Morgan 5-9 2-2 15, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 12-14 78.
MURRAY, KY
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 108, Houston 88

NEW YORK (108) Grimes 8-15 0-0 19, Randle 9-20 12-16 35, Robinson 2-4 2-4 6, McBride 1-10 2-2 5, Quickley 9-25 5-6 27, Hartenstein 0-1 0-2 0, Fournier 2-8 2-2 8, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-90 23-32 108.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Detroit 116, Minnesota 104

DETROIT (116) Bogdanovic 10-14 5-5 28, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 1-1 1-2 3, Bey 4-8 4-4 13, Ivey 0-4 1-2 1, Bagley III 8-16 2-4 18, Burks 4-13 3-5 13, Diallo 5-10 2-4 12, Joseph 4-9 2-2 11, McGruder 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 20-28 116.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
WASHINGTON STATE

