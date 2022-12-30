Read full article on original website
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. “It’s the nature of the league,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “You win eight in a row...
Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — With so much on the line next week, it would have been easy for the Jacksonville Jaguars to overlook the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. It was clear from the start they were not looking ahead to their showdown with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown.
Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with win, eliminate Jets
SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith finished off a very personal sweep. And by him doing so, a season that started with low expectations for the Seattle Seahawks will reach Week 18 with the playoffs as a real possibility. Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133...
Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans. Hurts was listed as...
