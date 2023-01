SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell's 23 points helped UCSB defeat UCSD 82-61 on Saturday night. Mitchell also contributed six assists and three steals for the Gauchos (11-2). Miles Norris scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Andre Kelly shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Gauchos extended their winning streak to seven games.

