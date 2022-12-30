ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
WASHINGTON STATE
Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68

OREGON ST. (7-7) Rataj 4-7 0-0 8, Ryuny 0-1 1-3 1, Taylor 4-8 3-3 12, Akanno 6-11 4-4 20, Pope 3-8 0-0 8, Bilodeau 4-8 2-2 10, Wright 1-4 2-2 4, Ibekwe 2-2 1-1 5, Rochelin 0-1 0-0 0, Andela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 13-15 68.
OREGON STATE
Butler 80, Georgetown 51

BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
Wizards cruise past short-handed Bucks 118-95

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rui Hachimura had 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 and the Washington Wizards defeated the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 on Sunday night for their season-best fifth consecutive victory. The scuffling Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo is averaging...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Dallas 126, San Antonio 125

DALLAS (126) Bullock 3-6 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 6-11 0-0 14, Wood 10-15 1-2 25, Dinwiddie 5-12 1-2 11, Doncic 18-29 9-15 51, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 2-2 1-2 5, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 4-6 0-0 9, Wright IV 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 50-86 12-21 126.
Miami 126, Utah 123

MIAMI (126) Highsmith 3-4 0-0 6, Strus 5-9 0-0 13, Adebayo 11-17 10-13 32, Herro 10-20 6-7 29, Lowry 2-6 0-0 5, Cain 1-1 0-1 2, D.Robinson 3-8 2-2 9, O.Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Oladipo 7-15 5-7 23, Vincent 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 45-89 23-30 126.
UTAH STATE
Kansas St. 82, No. 24 West Virginia 76, OT

WEST VIRGINIA (10-3) Bell 3-3 2-8 8, Matthews 5-10 2-2 12, Mitchell 5-12 4-4 16, Ked.Johnson 1-10 6-8 9, Stevenson 3-10 1-2 7, Wague 3-4 4-10 10, Toussaint 2-5 0-2 5, Ko.Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 26-63 20-38 76.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Murray St. 78, Evansville 61

MURRAY ST. (8-6) Burns 3-4 2-2 8, J.Smith 7-15 0-0 14, White 4-9 1-2 11, Perry 6-12 0-0 14, Wood 2-6 2-2 6, Anderson 2-6 5-6 10, Morgan 5-9 2-2 15, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 12-14 78.
MURRAY, KY
Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting quarterback job back, defensive miscues added up and the Washington Commanders ' playoff hopes took a major hit with a 24-10 loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns. Wentz was 16 of 28 for 143 yards, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96

PHILADELPHIA (115) Harris 10-17 2-2 23, Thybulle 3-3 0-0 9, Embiid 6-17 4-6 16, Melton 7-13 0-0 17, Milton 7-14 2-2 18, Niang 1-4 2-2 4, Reed 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 4-9 1-1 9, Korkmaz 3-7 0-2 7, House Jr. 3-8 1-2 8, Springer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-99 12-17 115.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit 116, Minnesota 104

DETROIT (116) Bogdanovic 10-14 5-5 28, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 1-1 1-2 3, Bey 4-8 4-4 13, Ivey 0-4 1-2 1, Bagley III 8-16 2-4 18, Burks 4-13 3-5 13, Diallo 5-10 2-4 12, Joseph 4-9 2-2 11, McGruder 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 20-28 116.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cleveland 103, Chicago 102

CLEVELAND (103) Love 7-15 1-1 20, Stevens 1-6 0-0 2, Allen 3-9 0-2 6, LeVert 10-19 0-2 23, Mitchell 5-16 5-6 15, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, Osman 4-7 1-2 12, Okoro 3-5 5-6 11, Lopez 4-5 0-0 9, Neto 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 103.

