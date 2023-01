HONOLULU (AP) — Kamaka Hepa, Jovon McClanahan and Noel Coleman scored 12 points apiece to help Hawaii beat Cal Poly 57-48 Saturday night for its sixth consecutive win. Hepa added nine rebounds for Hawaii (11-3, 2-0 Big West Conference). Samuta Avea added eight points.

