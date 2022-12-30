ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Parks celebrate 2023 with First Day Hikes

HENDERSON, Tenn. —Chickasaw State Park held their First Day Hikes. The First Day Hikes is when every state park in the country does first day hikes on the first day of the new year. The hikes are to encourage people to get outside and appreciate and enjoy nature. Tennessee...
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Counties around West TN celebrate New Year’s Eve

—Two local counties plan New Year’s Eve celebrations. Lexington will be having a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration at the courthouse. Ice skating will be available from 11 am until 9 pm. There will be a special balloon drop with over 500 balloons at 7 pm. And there will...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Skating rink offers NYE fun for all ages

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local skating rink has a New Year’s Eve celebration. Magic Wheels in Jackson is having a special New Year’s Eve event. The events take place from noon until 6 pm and another from 7 pm until midnight. Both will end with a balloon release.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson-Madison Co. Library’s First Thursday speaker announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — First Thursday speaker announced for January. The Friends of the Library will welcome a special guest to the Jackson Madison County Library for this month’s First Thursday program event. For this speaking event, Friends of the Library will welcome Hub City Brewing’s Head Brewer, Cody...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration to be hosted in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special event aimed at children will give kids a fun way to ring in the New Year. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration. Saturday night, the community is invited downtown for a night of ice skating and...
LEXINGTON, TN
radionwtn.com

KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen

Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

LIFELINE releases list of January 2023 mobile blood drives

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for January 2023. Their stops for the month include, but is not limited to:. Lowe’s in Milan on January 6 from 1 pm to 6 p.m. Jackson City Hall on January 17 from...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

City Of Paris New Year’s Closings

Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd and will reopen at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 3rd. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd. Monday Sanitation routes will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Landfill will be CLOSED Monday,...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

A year in review: 2022

JACKSON, Tenn.—Another year has come and gone, and we are highlighting the stories that made 2022 unique. As 2022 comes to a close, we reflect back on stories that made this year memorable. On May 11, U.S. Marshals confirmed that an arrest had been made in the shooting that...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Suspect In Custody As Fires Destroy Businesses, Residence

Decaturville, Tenn.–A suspect is in custody after three fires broke out simultaneously in Decaturville, destroying two businesses and a residence. WKJQ Radio in Decaturville reported this morning that two businesses–The Diner and Larry’s–and a house within close proximity were engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Decatur County were battling the blazes while the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office stayed close to the other nearby businesses.
DECATURVILLE, TN
WREG

More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County

Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
radionwtn.com

Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire

Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
GLEASON, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel

JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.

