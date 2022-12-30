Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Parks celebrate 2023 with First Day Hikes
HENDERSON, Tenn. —Chickasaw State Park held their First Day Hikes. The First Day Hikes is when every state park in the country does first day hikes on the first day of the new year. The hikes are to encourage people to get outside and appreciate and enjoy nature. Tennessee...
WBBJ
Counties around West TN celebrate New Year’s Eve
—Two local counties plan New Year’s Eve celebrations. Lexington will be having a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration at the courthouse. Ice skating will be available from 11 am until 9 pm. There will be a special balloon drop with over 500 balloons at 7 pm. And there will...
WBBJ
Skating rink offers NYE fun for all ages
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local skating rink has a New Year’s Eve celebration. Magic Wheels in Jackson is having a special New Year’s Eve event. The events take place from noon until 6 pm and another from 7 pm until midnight. Both will end with a balloon release.
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison Co. Library’s First Thursday speaker announced
JACKSON, Tenn. — First Thursday speaker announced for January. The Friends of the Library will welcome a special guest to the Jackson Madison County Library for this month’s First Thursday program event. For this speaking event, Friends of the Library will welcome Hub City Brewing’s Head Brewer, Cody...
WBBJ
New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration to be hosted in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special event aimed at children will give kids a fun way to ring in the New Year. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration. Saturday night, the community is invited downtown for a night of ice skating and...
radionwtn.com
KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen
Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
WBBJ
LIFELINE releases list of January 2023 mobile blood drives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for January 2023. Their stops for the month include, but is not limited to:. Lowe’s in Milan on January 6 from 1 pm to 6 p.m. Jackson City Hall on January 17 from...
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris New Year’s Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd and will reopen at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 3rd. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd. Monday Sanitation routes will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Landfill will be CLOSED Monday,...
WBBJ
Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
WBBJ
A year in review: 2022
JACKSON, Tenn.—Another year has come and gone, and we are highlighting the stories that made 2022 unique. As 2022 comes to a close, we reflect back on stories that made this year memorable. On May 11, U.S. Marshals confirmed that an arrest had been made in the shooting that...
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Custody As Fires Destroy Businesses, Residence
Decaturville, Tenn.–A suspect is in custody after three fires broke out simultaneously in Decaturville, destroying two businesses and a residence. WKJQ Radio in Decaturville reported this morning that two businesses–The Diner and Larry’s–and a house within close proximity were engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Decatur County were battling the blazes while the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office stayed close to the other nearby businesses.
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County latest to report water-damaged schools following winter storm
HORNBEAK, TN — Obion County is the latest district to report damage to some of their school buildings following a winter storm that brought sub-zero wind chills to the region. Obion County Board of Education Director of Schools Tim Watkins says all buildings in their district had some leaks...
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
thunderboltradio.com
Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County
Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
Decaturville man charged with burglary, arson following several structure fires
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says a Decaturville man has been arrested following an investigation into several structure fires that occurred in the area.
