Entering its third model year, demand for the sixth-generation Ford Bronco hasn’t waved one bit, and in fact, many reservation holders are still waiting to take delivery of their new SUV. As such, dealer stock has also remained relatively scant, with the few models that are sitting on lots sporting large markups over MSRP. However, the tides are seemingly turning just a tad, as The Blue Oval’s most recent sales report indicates that the Ford Bronco dealer stock sales ratio has shifted somewhat over the past month or so.

3 DAYS AGO