ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Three Tips on How to Land a Remote Job

As many companies shift to a virtual workplace, there are more openings — and a higher demand for remote jobs. Forbes contributor Cecilia Seiter gives advice on how to land a remote job.. Tailor Your Résumé for Remote Jobs. Be clear that you’re intentionally looking for remote...
The Independent

Voices: Our universities have a cheating problem – it’s time to bin online exams

The Covid pandemic provoked a major change in the way universities assessed their students: most exams moved online. This trend continues, despite the abatement of the pandemic. As a lawyer who represents students accused of cheating, I have noticed that since this change, the amount of queries I deal with has increased. I am repeatedly told by clients that cheating in universities is rife. Some of my clients, at risk of failure or expulsion, would tell me about the unfairness of their predicament when so many of their peers cheated without getting caught.Understandably, reputation-conscious universities are reluctant to find...
programminginsider.com

3 Tools To Help Teachers in the Classroom

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Teachers have a very challenging job. They have to keep track of grades and students across several classes. They also have to attend meetings and other school functions and events. Thankfully, many tools and pieces of technology help teachers do their job effectively. Read on to learn about three tools that can help teachers in the classroom.
POLITICO

A higher education can be transformative, so let’s make sure students from all backgrounds have that opportunity

Education is synonymous with opportunity. My parents knew that well as teachers in Iran before the revolution. They believed in the value of education so much that my mother sold her wedding jewelry to open a school where more children, including young girls, could thrive. When my family came to the U.S., I didn’t look or sound like everyone else, but that foundational belief in the power of education as a great equalizer — so intrinsic to the American Dream — forged my path to and through higher education.
ceoworld.biz

University rankings are essential, but are they perfect? Find out the answer here

There are many ways to determine whether or not a particular university is worth your time. One way is to check out its rankings, international or national. University rankings have a lot of say so far as academic decision-making is concerned; there is a solid reason why. Not all of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy