fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Sport May Be Name Of Upcoming European EV
We’ve known for some time now that not just one, but two new all-electric Ford crossovers are in the works, both riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The Blue Oval confirmed this news itself earlier this year, announcing that those two new models were among seven total new EVs that will launch in Europe by 2024 as the automaker aims to go all-electric in that region by 2030 or sooner. Earlier this month, the first – a “sport” crossover, which will be joined by a mid-size variant later on – was teased, at which time Ford Authority noted that it looked similar to the existing Ford Explorer. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this future EV may be named “Ford Explorer Sport.”
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Ranked Eighth In 2022 Made In America Auto Index
Back in 2020, the Ford Ranger topped Cars.com’s American-Made Index, which ranks new vehicles based on their location of final assembly, percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts, country of origin for available engines, country of origin for available transmissions, and U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker’s footprint. Now, the Kogod School of Business’ 2022 Made in America Auto Index has been released, and the Ford Ranger didn’t fare quite as well this time around, finishing eighth, a little behind this year’s top vehicle, the Lincoln Corsair.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford F-150 Lightning Will Arrive In 2025: Report
While the Ford F-150 Lightning is a fairly new product after debuting for the 2022 model year, big changes are on the horizon for the automaker’s very first all-electric version of its popular pickup. The next-gen Ford F-150 Lightning will ride on a dedicated EV platform with improved technology, moves that come after the first-gen model launched sharing quite a few components with its ICE counterpart in an effort to keep costs down while also getting it to market more quickly. Now, it seems as if we won’t have to wait much longer for the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning, as AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that it will arrive in 2025.
fordauthority.com
Here Are The New And Refreshed Ford Models Coming In 2023
Each passing model year brings about a host of changes to the automotive world in general, with some new models making their debut, others getting discontinued, and more receiving refreshes or redesigns. That’s true for a variety of Ford models coming for the 2023 and 2024 model years, as there are a host of refreshed and redesigned vehicles set to launch in the ensuing months, each of which we’ve outlined here to prepare us for the new year.
fordauthority.com
Ford Escape PHEV Remains Eligible For Tax Credit Into 2023
Since its reveal earlier this year, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been surrounded with confusion, mostly in regards to the country of origin requirements pertaining to the materials used in various vehicles, as well as which models are eligible for the revised electrified vehicle tax credit included in the bill. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have been working to clarify the latter for some time now, but in the meantime, the new clean vehicle credit payouts will continue to be determined based on a vehicle’s battery capacity, while proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements is expected to arrive in March 2023. This means that for now, at least, the recently refreshed Ford Escape PHEV remains eligible for this particular tax credit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Dealer Stock Sales Ratio Continues To Increase
Entering its third model year, demand for the sixth-generation Ford Bronco hasn’t waved one bit, and in fact, many reservation holders are still waiting to take delivery of their new SUV. As such, dealer stock has also remained relatively scant, with the few models that are sitting on lots sporting large markups over MSRP. However, the tides are seemingly turning just a tad, as The Blue Oval’s most recent sales report indicates that the Ford Bronco dealer stock sales ratio has shifted somewhat over the past month or so.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Among Most Viewed New Cars Of The Year
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is entering its third model year after debuting in 2021, but demand for the EV crossover hasn’t waned much over the past couple of years. Supply still outweighs demand for the EV crossover as it continues to gain market share against its chief rival – the Tesla Model Y, as well as the Model 3, which currently dominate the all-electric vehicle segment. As such, it isn’t much of a surprise to learn that the Ford Mustang Mach-E was one of the most viewed new cars of the year, according to CarGurus.
How automakers are leaning on dealerships in electric vehicle charging race
General Motors announced this week it is expanding its nationwide charging network for electric vehicles, setting up a race with rival Ford as U.S. auto giants compete for their share of the EV market. Both companies are leaning on their dealerships across the country to build out battery-charging infrastructure that will be open to the…
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR Financing In December 2022
Throughout December 2022, a Ford F-150 incentive offers low-interest financing for select 2022 models, while separate combo offers, consisting of low-interest financing plus Bonus Cash, are applicable toward certain 2023 model year pickups. It’s important to note that the aforementioned offers are specific to certain markets and are not necessarily available nationwide.
fordauthority.com
Ford Super Duty Discount Again Non-Existent In December 2022
Ford Super Duty discount offers are yet again non-existent during December 2022, as The Blue Oval is not offering any sort of incentive, discount or deal toward the purchase of its highly popular heavy duty pickup line this month, regardless of region. The complete lack of Ford F-Series Super Duty...
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Tax Credit MSRP Requirements Make Little Sense
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Escape PHEV will remain eligible for the revised EV tax credit put into law by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, at least until proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements of that bill arrive, which is expected to happen in March 2023. However, there are some strange stipulations regarding the MSRP requirements for eligible vehicles that don’t make much sense.
fordauthority.com
We Render A Hypothetical 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 6X6
In the past, Hennessey Performance has undertaken the challenge of turning the already aggressive Ford F-150 Raptor into a 6×6 machine, answering the call for six-wheel-drive for a pretty penny. The aftermarket performance company also took on the mean Ford F-150 Raptor R, beefing it up and calling it the VelociRaptor 1000, thanks to its impressive 1,000 horsepower output. While the latter version of the F-150 Raptor R rides on a traditional set of four wheels rather than six, Ford Authority couldn’t help but wonder what the high-performance midsize pickup would look like in 6×6 form right from the factory. So, here it is: our completely hypothetical 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 6×6.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For In-Flight EV Remote Parking System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an in-flight EV remote parking system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 28th, 2021, published on December 29th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0410895. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of EV-related patents in recent...
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoSport Incentive Offers Payment Defferal In December 2022
During December 2022, a wide variety of Ford EcoSport incentive offers are available depending on market. Some markets are eligible for payment deferral for 90 days, while low-interest financing offers or Bonus Cash for military and first responders are available in others. Ford EcoSport Incentives. Below, we have listed the...
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Sales Place Near Bottom Of Segment In Q3 2022
RANGER -13.13% 12,453 14,335 -36.33% 46,293 72,706. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 902 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 70 percent compared to 3,024 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Ranger sales decreased about 63 percent to 3,393 units. MODEL...
