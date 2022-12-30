Since its reveal earlier this year, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been surrounded with confusion, mostly in regards to the country of origin requirements pertaining to the materials used in various vehicles, as well as which models are eligible for the revised electrified vehicle tax credit included in the bill. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have been working to clarify the latter for some time now, but in the meantime, the new clean vehicle credit payouts will continue to be determined based on a vehicle’s battery capacity, while proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements is expected to arrive in March 2023. This means that for now, at least, the recently refreshed Ford Escape PHEV remains eligible for this particular tax credit.

3 DAYS AGO