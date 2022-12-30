Read full article on original website
Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
Penguins Room: Ty Smith Disappointed, Players Defiant in Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their third straight game at PPG Paints Arena and third straight game to a Metro Division opponent. They whiffed on nine power play chances and even gave up a shorthanded goal in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Penguins are 0-2-1...
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
Red Wings score 3 goals early in 3rd to beat Senators 4-2
Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night.
This Jim Montgomery comment should score points with Red Sox fans
Jim Montgomery is giving Boston fans plenty of reasons to like him. The first-year Bruins head coach has led his team to a scorching 28-4-3 start, good for the best record in the NHL heading into the weekend. He also has something in common with many New Englanders. Montgomery was...
Washington hosts Buffalo after Ovechkin's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (18-15-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (21-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres after Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Capitals' 9-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens. Washington has a 12-5-2 record in home games...
Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury...
NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT
Alex Tuch scored with 1:07 left in overtime to cap a two-goal, two-assist performance as the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-3 win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Dylan Cozens, whose extra-attacker goal with 1:37 left in regulation forced overtime, stripped the puck from Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and dished to the trailing Tuch on an odd-man rush to produce the winning goal.
Flyers double up Los Angeles Kings on the road
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped the Los Angeles Kings seven-game point streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon. Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny also scored for the...
Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row. Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games....
Trent scores 35 points, Raptors beat short-handed Suns
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter and rookie center Christian Kololo followed with his first career 3 help the Raptors win for the third time in 11 games. O.G. Anunoby scored 16 points and Barnes finished with 11. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March of 2001. Trent shot 11 for 22, making 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 4-0 Win vs. Panthers
The Carolina Hurricanes will surge into 2023 in the midst of an impressive 10-game win streak and 16-game point streak following a dominant 4-0 victory at home against the Florida Panthers Friday night (Dec. 30). The Hurricanes’ special teams came up big while Antti Raanta earned his second consecutive shutout in the win. Carolina finishes off a dominant December with a 12-0-1 record.
Tippett is terrific as Flyers wrap up 2022 with win over Kings
The Flyers wrapped up 2022 on a solid note. On Saturday, they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2. This is the first time the team has won consecutive games since Nov. 5-8. It wasn't going to be an easy one by any means. Prior to today's matchup, the Kings have been red hot with a 7-1-2 record through their last 10 games. Only the Golden Knights have a better record in the Pacific Division.
2023 Winter Classic Live Stream: How to Watch Bruins Vs. Penguins Online
2023 Winter Classic live stream: How to watch Bruins-Penguins at Fenway Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the coolest events in sports returns to Boston on Monday when the Fenway Park plays host to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. This will...
What we learned as Dubs pull out thrilling win over Blazers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first 90 seconds of Friday night looked like pure perfection from the Warriors. Two Klay Thompson jumpers, followed by a slick finish at the rim by Jordan Poole and a 3-pointer by Thompson gave Golden State the first nine points of the game, forcing a quick timeout from Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.
Perk rips Hawks for trading 'sniper' Huerter to Kings
The Atlanta Hawks have been working through some turbulence this season. Nate McMillan, in his third season as the Hawks' head coach, reportedly is considering resigning, and trade rumors are starting to swirl around superstar guard Trae Young. The team's 2021 Eastern Conference finals appearance feels more distant by the day.
Josh Sweat will be released from hospital on Sunday
Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat missed most of Sunday’s loss to the Saints after injuring his neck in the first quarter. Sweat was injured while making a tackle on Saints fullback Adam Prentice and he was put on a stretcher after several minutes of medical attention on the field. He was loaded onto a cart and then taken to a Philadelphia hospital.
Jets elevate Chris Streveler for Sunday’s game
Both Zach Wilson and Christ Streveler handled the quarterback snaps for the Jets in Week 16. In Week 17, one of them will have a chance to play at Seattle. Wilson will be inactive for the game; the team already has made that announcement. Streveler has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
Klay, JP unveil flashy new nickname after rock band
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both have been outstanding during the Warriors' current four-game winning streak, so far the longest of the season. Their chemistry has been on another level lately, as the two combined for 12 3-points and 72 points in Golden State's 118-112 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
