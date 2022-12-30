ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
MSNBC

'The Democrats are united' in the House, says incoming minority whip

Incoming Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., joins Morning Joe as a new Congress is set to begin to discuss the infighting among House GOP members over Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. Rep. Clark says that while the GOP is experiencing dissension, the Democrats are united.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Representative Kevin McCarthy’s fight to secure the House speakership amid apparent division among House Republicans. “I think at the end of this that we gotta come together,” says Dingell, emphasizing the importance of working across the aisle. “I am hoping that this chaos is not what we're going to see for the next few years.” She adds that Republicans are “not going to keep their majority if that chaos continues to exist.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

Why George Santos' lies make him stand out in a party full of deception

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is a member of a party that has normalized the use of misdirection, factual distortions and systematic disinformation to advance its political agenda. Yet as the new Congress convenes this week it seems possible that Santos’ fledgling political career could, potentially, end quickly over lies he’s told. How has he achieved this unusual distinction?
MSNBC

Weakness of McCarthy support already compromising GOP; threatens House functioning

Brendan Buck, former senior advisor to House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan, talks with Rachel Maddow about the rarity of a majority political party being unable to choose a leader with a single election, and how Republican disarray under Kevin McCarthy is already compromising the Republican Party and as well as Congress. Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public

Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Kyle Cheney, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner react to the new trove of evidence released by the Jan. 6 committeeJan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC

Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire, NBC's Steve Kornacki, and Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to react to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s apparent failure to earn enough Republican votes to become the next speaker. “Certainly this is a humiliating moment for McCarthy,” says Lemire. “We're watching history: the first time in 100 years, once this vote goes official, that a speaker goes down to defeat like this in the open vote.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

GOP conference in chaos ahead of speaker vote

“If McCarthy does not get the support he needs during the first ballot of the vote, it will be the first time in a hundred years that the vote goes to a second ballot,” says Ali Velshi. “Even if McCarthy ultimately does clinch the job, he could be starting from a historically weak position.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

GOP’s Kevin McCarthy prepares for fateful vote on bid for speaker

Reporters caught up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Monday afternoon on Capitol Hill, and the California Republican did his best to appear optimistic about the upcoming vote on his bid for speaker. Asked if he’d secured the support he’ll need from his own members, the GOP leader replied, “I think we will have a good day tomorrow.”
