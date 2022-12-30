Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Representative Kevin McCarthy’s fight to secure the House speakership amid apparent division among House Republicans. “I think at the end of this that we gotta come together,” says Dingell, emphasizing the importance of working across the aisle. “I am hoping that this chaos is not what we're going to see for the next few years.” She adds that Republicans are “not going to keep their majority if that chaos continues to exist.”Jan. 3, 2023.

3 HOURS AGO