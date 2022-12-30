Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
MSNBC
Jake Sherman: I'm not convinced McCarthy becomes next Speaker
Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman joins Morning Joe to discuss Rep. Kevin McCarthy's fight to be the next House Speaker.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Lawrence: For the first time, a Black woman will oversee the House if GOP cannot elect a speaker
The Clerk of the House, Cheryl Johnson, will be the presiding officer of the House of Representatives when the 118th Congress convenes. If Republicans cannot elect a speaker, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains that Cheryl Johnson could have that job for a few hours or even a few days.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
'All of this...is about weakening the Speaker' Brendan Buck on House leadership struggle
Andrea Mitchel spoke with Brendan Buck, Former Senior Advisor to Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan about Rep. Kevin McCarthy's struggle to secure votes for House speaker.Jan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
'The Democrats are united' in the House, says incoming minority whip
Incoming Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., joins Morning Joe as a new Congress is set to begin to discuss the infighting among House GOP members over Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. Rep. Clark says that while the GOP is experiencing dissension, the Democrats are united.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Breaking down historical precedent as McCarthy appears to lose first House speaker vote
NBC News’ Steve Kornacki details the historical precedent after House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to lose the vote for speaker. Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’
Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Representative Kevin McCarthy’s fight to secure the House speakership amid apparent division among House Republicans. “I think at the end of this that we gotta come together,” says Dingell, emphasizing the importance of working across the aisle. “I am hoping that this chaos is not what we're going to see for the next few years.” She adds that Republicans are “not going to keep their majority if that chaos continues to exist.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Why George Santos' lies make him stand out in a party full of deception
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is a member of a party that has normalized the use of misdirection, factual distortions and systematic disinformation to advance its political agenda. Yet as the new Congress convenes this week it seems possible that Santos’ fledgling political career could, potentially, end quickly over lies he’s told. How has he achieved this unusual distinction?
MSNBC
Weakness of McCarthy support already compromising GOP; threatens House functioning
Brendan Buck, former senior advisor to House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan, talks with Rachel Maddow about the rarity of a majority political party being unable to choose a leader with a single election, and how Republican disarray under Kevin McCarthy is already compromising the Republican Party and as well as Congress. Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public
Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Kyle Cheney, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner react to the new trove of evidence released by the Jan. 6 committeeJan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’
Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire, NBC's Steve Kornacki, and Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to react to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s apparent failure to earn enough Republican votes to become the next speaker. “Certainly this is a humiliating moment for McCarthy,” says Lemire. “We're watching history: the first time in 100 years, once this vote goes official, that a speaker goes down to defeat like this in the open vote.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP conference in chaos ahead of speaker vote
“If McCarthy does not get the support he needs during the first ballot of the vote, it will be the first time in a hundred years that the vote goes to a second ballot,” says Ali Velshi. “Even if McCarthy ultimately does clinch the job, he could be starting from a historically weak position.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP’s Kevin McCarthy prepares for fateful vote on bid for speaker
Reporters caught up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Monday afternoon on Capitol Hill, and the California Republican did his best to appear optimistic about the upcoming vote on his bid for speaker. Asked if he’d secured the support he’ll need from his own members, the GOP leader replied, “I think we will have a good day tomorrow.”
