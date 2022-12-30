Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
2023 prediction: Donald Trump will face criminal charges
Here’s a New Year’s prediction: Donald Trump will be charged with crimes in 2023. On the one hand, it’s unremarkable to prophesy that a man who’s facing several probes by federal and state prosecutors for conduct that looks pretty unlawful will be charged with crimes. On...
MSNBC
Trump insiders knew power grab schemes were a 'crock,' Jan. 6 transcripts show
Rachel Maddow looks at evidence in witness transcripts published by the January 6 Committee that shows Trump insiders fully aware that the fake elector scheme and "dead voter" narratives were bogus.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.2.23
Today’s edition of quick hits. * In the occupied Donetsk region: “Ukraine killed dozens of Russian servicemen using U.S.-supplied artillery to hit a base in an occupied part of the country on New Years Eve, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.”. * Quite a quote: “Former White...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
MSNBC
Weakness of McCarthy support already compromising GOP; threatens House functioning
Brendan Buck, former senior advisor to House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan, talks with Rachel Maddow about the rarity of a majority political party being unable to choose a leader with a single election, and how Republican disarray under Kevin McCarthy is already compromising the Republican Party and as well as Congress. Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Coup evidence bolsters case for AG Garland to indict, as DOJ faces heat over 'double standards'
The January 6th Report drops with a blueprint for The Department of Justice on how to indict former President Trump and the alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber walks through the January 6th Committee’s exhaustive, meticulous mountain of evidence and how close they came to pulling off a coup that would have “ended democracy and the rule of law as we know it.” Melber says it’s time for Garland to weigh that evidence without fear or favor to the people involved adding there is a “disturbing double standard in Merrick Garland’s Justice Dept. where the lawyers and the connected and the powerful… are held to a different, lower standard than the people who rushed the Capitol.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Breaking down historical precedent as McCarthy appears to lose first House speaker vote
NBC News’ Steve Kornacki details the historical precedent after House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to lose the vote for speaker. Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Why George Santos' lies make him stand out in a party full of deception
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is a member of a party that has normalized the use of misdirection, factual distortions and systematic disinformation to advance its political agenda. Yet as the new Congress convenes this week it seems possible that Santos’ fledgling political career could, potentially, end quickly over lies he’s told. How has he achieved this unusual distinction?
MSNBC
Rep.-elect Frost schools Republicans mocking his DC housing struggle on America's housing crisis
The first Gen Z member of Congress, Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, responds to the Republicans mocking his struggle to rent in DC, as America faces a housing crisis nationwide. "It just goes to show that there's a lot of work that needs to be done in affordable housing,” Frost tells Joy Reid, “especially in protecting renters and tenants." Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public
Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Kyle Cheney, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner react to the new trove of evidence released by the Jan. 6 committeeJan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
'She made a big turn' Nicholas Confessore on the evolution of Rep. Elise Stefanik
Andrea Mitchell spoke with New York Times political & investigative reporter Nicholas Confessore about the story of New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik's rise to power in the GOP.Jan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’
Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire, NBC's Steve Kornacki, and Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to react to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s apparent failure to earn enough Republican votes to become the next speaker. “Certainly this is a humiliating moment for McCarthy,” says Lemire. “We're watching history: the first time in 100 years, once this vote goes official, that a speaker goes down to defeat like this in the open vote.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: McCarthy should call the bluff of dissenting Republicans
As the new Congress will be sat Tuesday, five Republicans have publicly vowed to vote against Rep. Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid and another nine signed a letter Sunday saying he hadn't done enough to earn their support. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 Committee hopes to protect witnesses, evidence ahead of GOP takeover of House
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, member of the January 6 Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about concerns that Republicans eager to "investigate the investigators" could expose the identities of witnesses or other data gathered by the committee.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
On multiple fronts, George Santos’ troubles are intensifying
Rep.-elect George Santos’ timing could’ve been better. Had his prolific lying come to public attention during a busier time in the news, the New York Republican might’ve faced less attention and scrutiny. Instead, the controversy snowballed between Christmas and New Year’s Eve — when much of the political world had little to do except focus on his stunning scandal.
MSNBC
Joe: Ginni Thomas doesn't regret sending texts; she regrets they were printed
More newly-released January 6 Committee transcripts reveal conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, expressed regret for her texts fanning conspiracies about the 2020 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
'The worst-case scenario for Republicans': Mutiny in McCarthy's caucus
A standoff between Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors comes to a head Tuesday as lawmakers prepare to vote on a new speaker of the House. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
McCarthy to hold call with House republicans ahead of speaker vote
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., plans to hold a call with House Republicans as he prepares for a potential challenge during the vote for speaker of the House on January 3. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 1, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’
Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Representative Kevin McCarthy’s fight to secure the House speakership amid apparent division among House Republicans. “I think at the end of this that we gotta come together,” says Dingell, emphasizing the importance of working across the aisle. “I am hoping that this chaos is not what we're going to see for the next few years.” She adds that Republicans are “not going to keep their majority if that chaos continues to exist.”Jan. 3, 2023.
