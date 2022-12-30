Read full article on original website
Related
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
MSNBC
Lawrence: For the first time, a Black woman will oversee the House if GOP cannot elect a speaker
The Clerk of the House, Cheryl Johnson, will be the presiding officer of the House of Representatives when the 118th Congress convenes. If Republicans cannot elect a speaker, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains that Cheryl Johnson could have that job for a few hours or even a few days.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
'The Democrats are united' in the House, says incoming minority whip
Incoming Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., joins Morning Joe as a new Congress is set to begin to discuss the infighting among House GOP members over Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. Rep. Clark says that while the GOP is experiencing dissension, the Democrats are united.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Breaking down the votes McCarthy needs to become speaker
NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks down the votes Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., needs from his party in order to become speaker and how a few House Republicans could impact the outcome.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Breaking down historical precedent as McCarthy appears to lose first House speaker vote
NBC News’ Steve Kornacki details the historical precedent after House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to lose the vote for speaker. Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP conference in chaos ahead of speaker vote
“If McCarthy does not get the support he needs during the first ballot of the vote, it will be the first time in a hundred years that the vote goes to a second ballot,” says Ali Velshi. “Even if McCarthy ultimately does clinch the job, he could be starting from a historically weak position.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 Committee hopes to protect witnesses, evidence ahead of GOP takeover of House
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, member of the January 6 Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about concerns that Republicans eager to "investigate the investigators" could expose the identities of witnesses or other data gathered by the committee.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Why George Santos' lies make him stand out in a party full of deception
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is a member of a party that has normalized the use of misdirection, factual distortions and systematic disinformation to advance its political agenda. Yet as the new Congress convenes this week it seems possible that Santos’ fledgling political career could, potentially, end quickly over lies he’s told. How has he achieved this unusual distinction?
MSNBC
Dr. Gottlieb: China could have successive waves of infection now
Former FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, joins Morning Joe to discuss the China's recent grappling with Covid.Jan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public
Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Kyle Cheney, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner react to the new trove of evidence released by the Jan. 6 committeeJan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
The secrets behind one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history
Author Jim Popkin joins Morning Joe to discuss 'Code Name Blue Wren,' about Ana Montes, one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history.Jan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Newly released tax returns clearly don’t do Trump any favors
Donald Trump spent several years fighting tooth and nail to hide his tax returns from the public, but late last week, the former president simply lacked the ability to prevent their disclosure. The House Ways and Means Committee, having prevailed in the courts, obtained the materials, redacted private information, and released the documents.
Comments / 0