Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
MSNBC

'The Democrats are united' in the House, says incoming minority whip

Incoming Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., joins Morning Joe as a new Congress is set to begin to discuss the infighting among House GOP members over Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. Rep. Clark says that while the GOP is experiencing dissension, the Democrats are united.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

Breaking down the votes McCarthy needs to become speaker

NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks down the votes Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., needs from his party in order to become speaker and how a few House Republicans could impact the outcome.Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

GOP conference in chaos ahead of speaker vote

“If McCarthy does not get the support he needs during the first ballot of the vote, it will be the first time in a hundred years that the vote goes to a second ballot,” says Ali Velshi. “Even if McCarthy ultimately does clinch the job, he could be starting from a historically weak position.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

Why George Santos' lies make him stand out in a party full of deception

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is a member of a party that has normalized the use of misdirection, factual distortions and systematic disinformation to advance its political agenda. Yet as the new Congress convenes this week it seems possible that Santos’ fledgling political career could, potentially, end quickly over lies he’s told. How has he achieved this unusual distinction?
MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public

Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Kyle Cheney, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner react to the new trove of evidence released by the Jan. 6 committeeJan. 2, 2023.
MSNBC

Newly released tax returns clearly don’t do Trump any favors

Donald Trump spent several years fighting tooth and nail to hide his tax returns from the public, but late last week, the former president simply lacked the ability to prevent their disclosure. The House Ways and Means Committee, having prevailed in the courts, obtained the materials, redacted private information, and released the documents.

