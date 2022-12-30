Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Steelcase And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN), Steelcase (SCS), Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
CVR Partners, LP, Artisan Partners Asset Management, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – CVR Partners, LP (UAN), Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), BlackRock Build America Bond Trust (BBN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 CVR Partners, LP (UAN) 100.23 3.52% 19.95% 2022-12-30 01:06:08. 2 Artisan Partners...
via.news
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Fortress Biotech, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), Fortress Biotech (FBIOP), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) 12.56 -4.49% 11.99% 2022-12-28 23:15:08. 2 Fortress Biotech (FBIOP)...
via.news
BHP Billiton Limited, Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK), BLACKROCK INTERNATIONAL, LTD. Blackrock International Real Estate Fund (BGY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) 62.03...
via.news
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Spirit Realty Capital, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (AGD), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), Merck (MRK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (AGD) 9.41...
via.news
Cohen & Steers Select, Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Cohen & Steers Select (PSF), Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) 18.27 -1.72% 8.59% 2022-12-29 01:17:08.
via.news
Nio Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) fell by a staggering 27.37% in 21 sessions from $13.44 to $9.76 at 12:09 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,159.06, following the last session’s upward trend. Nio’s last close was $9.99,...
via.news
Groupon Stock Was 13.47% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Groupon (GRPN) jumping 13.47% to $8.59 on Friday while NASDAQ fell 0.11% to $10,466.48. Groupon’s last close was $7.57, 75.7% under its 52-week high of $31.15. About Groupon. Groupon, Inc., along with its affiliates, manages a marketplace which connects merchants...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The Market Open, Canopy Growth Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 5.26% up. Canopy Growth’s last close was $2.28, 85.71% below its 52-week high of $15.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Canopy Growth (CGC) rising 4.11% to $2.28. NASDAQ jumped...
via.news
BioNTech SE Stock Down Momentum With A 18% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped by a staggering 18.28% in 5 sessions from $180.07 to $147.15 at 11:53 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.79% to $10,394.83, following the last session’s upward trend. BioNTech SE’s last close...
via.news
Aspen Group Already 8% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 8.7% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.28, 89.68% below its 52-week high of $2.68. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 1.43% to $0.28. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Aspen Group And Futu Holdings On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Groupon, and Unisys Corporation New. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Aspen Group...
via.news
Tattooed Chef Stock Went Up By Over 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) jumped by a staggering 18.69% in 5 sessions from $1.08 to $1.28 at 13:53 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.88% to $10,386.34, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
via.news
EUR/GBP Up By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 3.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:06 EST on Saturday, 31 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.89. EUR/GBP is one of the most traded currency pairs in the world. It is also considered as the Chunnel between the United Kingdom and the European Union.
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Bank Of America, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Charles Schwab
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggests that there is a good chance of determining the price of tomorrow’s Bank of America BAC and Chunghwa Telecom Co. CHT, among others. Via News regularly facts-checks this AI algorithm, which aims to predict the session prices and trend...
via.news
Platinum Futures Rises By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Saturday, 31 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,086.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 20412, 99.99% below its average volume of 12412793319.6. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/JPY Down Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.4967% for the last session’s close. At 13:09 EST on Sunday, 1 January, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $131.04. About USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.382% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $131.54 and 1.413% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $132.92.
via.news
Canaan Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 4.88% down. Canaan’s last close was $2.05, 70.29% below its 52-week high of $6.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Canaan (CAN) rising 8.47% to $2.05. NASDAQ rose 2.59% to $10,478.09,...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Down By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 9.76% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:20 EST on Friday, 30 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,349.06. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 626881536, 89.25% below its average volume of 5832155768.47. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Comments / 0