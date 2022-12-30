Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6...
Porterville Recorder
Lucchini scores 1st, Senators end Sabres' 6-game win streak
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres' six-game winning streak. Tim Stutzle scored twice for the Senators and Anton Forsberg finished with 33 saves. Zemgus Girgensons scored for the...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken snap 3-game skid with 4-1 win over NY Islanders
SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored his first goal in a Seattle uniform since coming over from Nashville, and the Kraken halted a three-game winless streak on Sunday night by beating the New York Islanders 4-1. Adam Larsson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Kraken. Goalie Martin Jones made 18 saves for the Kraken.
Porterville Recorder
Stars take win streak into game against the Kings
Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
Porterville Recorder
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders bring road losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
New York Islanders (21-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks looking to break a three-game road slide. Vancouver has a 16-17-3 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in home games. The Canucks...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa hosts Columbus after Stuetzle's 2-goal showing
Columbus Blue Jackets (11-22-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (17-17-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Tim Stuetzle's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Senators' 3-1 win. Ottawa is 17-17-3 overall and 10-8-1 in home...
Porterville Recorder
Oilers aim to break home losing streak in game against the Kraken
Seattle Kraken (18-12-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-16-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to end their four-game home slide with a win against the Seattle Kraken. Edmonton has a 20-16-2 record overall and a 5-4-0 record in Pacific Division...
Porterville Recorder
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3
Florida021—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 17 (Panarin, Fox), 14:36 (pp). Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 18 (Kakko, Schneider), 10:30. 3, Florida, Cousins 4 (E.Staal, Mahura), 13:57. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 17 (Kakko, Fox), 15:44. 5, Florida, Bennett 8 (Forsling, Verhaeghe), 19:02 (pp). Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 13...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Seattle121—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Larsson 4 (Sprong, Donato), 9:53. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 9 (Cizikas, Bailey), 17:30. Second Period_3, Seattle, Tolvanen 3 (Dunn, McCann), 3:58 (pp). 4, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 5 (Gourde, Oleksiak), 13:04. Third Period_5, Seattle, Tanev 7 (Gourde, Dunn), 19:25. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 6-6-7_19. Seattle 12-15-8_35. Power-play...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Ottawa111—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 13 (Giroux), 0:47. Penalties_Holden, OTT (Tripping), 18:14; Hamonic, OTT (Hooking), 18:34. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Girgensons 4 (Samuelsson, Lyubushkin), 6:51. 3, Ottawa, Lucchini 1 (Giroux, Brassard), 11:45 (pp). Penalties_Chabot, OTT (Tripping), 4:13; Cozens, BUF (Hooking), 9:59. Third Period_4, Ottawa, Stutzle 14 (Chabot), 18:49 (en). Penalties_None.
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 123, Boston 111
BOSTON (111) J.Brown 12-20 2-2 30, Tatum 7-16 11-14 25, Horford 3-10 0-0 8, D.White 5-9 1-2 13, Smart 2-12 0-0 4, Hauser 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 5-5 9, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Williams III 4-4 0-0 8, Brogdon 1-6 2-2 4, Pritchard 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 40-87 22-27 111.
