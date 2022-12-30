Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Burkina Faso rights group alleges 28 dead in ethnic killings
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A rights group in Burkina Faso has charged that volunteer militia groups supporting the army have killed dozens of civilians of the ethnic Fulani group, including children, in the troubled country’s west. Daouda Diallo, executive secretary of the civic group the Collective Against Impunity and Stigmatization of Communities, said Tuesday that the military supporters killed nearly 30 civilians last week in Nouna town, a predominately Fulani and Muslim community. Burkina Faso’s Fulani people have been increasingly targeted by the military and local defense militias because they are suspected of supporting the West African country’s Islamic extremist rebels that have been inflicting violence on the country for years.
KEYT
‘I thought I would die on that boat’: Mother recalls the horror of month adrift at sea
Hatemon Nesa weeps as she clings to her 5-year-old daughter, Umme Salima, at a rescue shelter in Indonesia’s Aceh province. Their faces appear gaunt, their eyes sullen, after drifting for weeks at sea on a boat with little food or water. “My skin was rotting off and my bones...
KEYT
Car bomb hits convoy in Nigeria’s southeast; 4 killed
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say that gunmen ambushed a former governor in the country’s southeastern Imo state and bombed one of the cars in his convoy, killing three police officers and one paramilitary officer. Mohammed Barde, the police chief in Imo told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the officers were killed on Monday evening when Ikedi Ohakim, the former governor, was traveling in the Mbano council area. Such attacks are becoming more frequent in Nigeria’s southeast where separatists are agitating for the region to break away from the West African nation and form an independent state of Biafra.
Sea World helicopter crash: New Zealand survivors break their silence
Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg and Edward and Marle Swart, from Auckland, were holidaying in Queensland when they decided to enjoy a helicopter tour in the Gold Coast on Monday.
KEYT
Pakistan appeals for flood aid ahead of donors conference
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister has issued an emotional appeal ahead of a major conference next week, urging the international community to generously donate funds for the country’s flood victims. The gathering in Geneva — which will be jointly hosted by the United Nations and Pakistan — aims to raise funds for the victims of last summer’s unprecedented flooding, which experts partly attribute to climate change. The disaster killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis. At one point, a third of the country’s territory was under water. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday that his goal was for the world not to forget the flood victims.
KEYT
German police union calls for action after New Year attacks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s biggest police union has called for concerted action to prevent a repeat of the violence toward officers, firefighters and medical personnel seen in Berlin and other cities during the New Year’s celebrations. Police in the capital recorded dozens of attacks and said 41 officers were injured. Online videos showing people firing rockets and throwing firecrackers at police cars and rescue vehicles drew widespread condemnation from German authorities. Some politicians have noted that some of the attacks took place in areas of Berlin with large immigrant communities. Police and integration experts warned Tuesday against blanket accusations toward particular groups. The attacks have also reignited a debate in Germany about the use of fireworks in general around New Year.
KEYT
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry. Following a week of talks between EU health experts, the bloc stopped short Wednesday of agreeing that all 27 member states impose such a travel restriction that members like Italy, France and Spain had already implemented at a national level. Instead, it only urged nations to do so.China has already vehemently rejected such actions and has warned of “countermeasures” if such policies were to be imposed across the bloc.
KEYT
US-based Bidoon poet, activist says Kuwait deporting her
ROME (AP) — A Bidoon poet and activist who holds U.S. citizenship says that Kuwait was deporting her against her will after she traveled to the oil-rich nation to visit her family. Mona Kareem, 35, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she was at Kuwait International Airport for hours after facing interrogation following her arrival on a flight from Beirut. She comes from Kuwait’s so-called Bidoon community, which is largely made up of descendants of desert nomads considered stateless by the government. Kuwaiti officials and the U.S. State Department did not respond to requests for comment.
KEYT
Myanmar army leader touts election plan on Independence Day
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling military leader has pardoned over 7,000 prisoners, including some political detainees, and detailed plans for an election later this year during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of independence. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing urged other nations and international organizations and his country’s own people to support “the genuine, discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system.” The plan is widely seen as an attempt to normalize the military’s seizure of power in 2021 through the ballot box and to deliver a result that ensures the generals retain control. The military will control the entire process and has spent the past two years enfeebling any credible opposition. There’s no sign the pardoning of 7,012 prisoners included ousted leader Aung Suu Kyi.
KEYT
US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to open a U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific. The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in the Solomons’ capital of Honiara on the site of a former U.S. consular property. It said the modest embassy will at first be staffed by two American diplomats and five local employees. The department notified lawmakers nearly a year ago that China’s growing influence in the region made re-opening the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands a priority. Since then, the Solomons have signed a security pact with China and the U.S. has countered by sending several high-level delegations to the islands.
KEYT
Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Jan. 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, amid concerns over the potential for another nuclear test by the reclusive nation. Also on the agenda: economic issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate change and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The two leaders last met in Bali, Indonesia, during November’s Group of 20 summit.
KEYT
WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the agency is “concerned about the risk to life in China” amid the coronavirus’ explosive spread across the country and the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that the agency recently met with Chinese officials to ask for more details about COVID-19 issues including hospitalization rates and genetic sequences. Tedros said he understood why numerous countries have recently taken measures against travelers coming from China. He said “it’s understandable that some countries are taking steps to prevent their citizens” given the void of information about COVID-19.
Comments / 0