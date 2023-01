TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs, confident they're still capable of making this a special season. Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, and Bucs (8-8) erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit for the second week in a row to clinch their second straight NFC South championship with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO