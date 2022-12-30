ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut population growth stalls

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

The latest Census numbers show this has not been a banner year for Connecticut's population growth. It's pegged at an anemic one tenth of one percent.

That adds up to fewer than 3,000 new Connecticut residents. Compare that with the 66,000 people who moved to Connecticut last year.

New York is a bigger turn-off -- losing close to one percent of its population this year.

So if they're escaping New York but not flocking to Connecticut,
where's everyone going. Looks like Florida - where, despite the hurricanes and flying roaches -- the population grew by close to two percent.

CONNECTICUT STATE
