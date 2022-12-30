Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
myveronanj.com
Girls Hoops Wins Holiday Tournament
The Verona High School girls basketball team won the West Essex Holiday Tournament on Thursday, edging out Caldwell 37-32 for the title. Verona had defeated Cedar Grove 35-23 in the first round of the tournament, which is played between Verona, Caldwell, Cedar Grove and West Essex in the week between Christmas and New Year’s each year.
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
No. 18 University wins Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament title in dominant fashion - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Marshall netted 18 points to propel University, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a resounding 64-46 victory over Newark Central in the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament championship game in Newark. University (4-2) took a commanding 32-12 lead at halftime on the heels of an 18-8 run...
NJ.com
No. 10 Ewing survives late push by Rumson-Fair Haven to win a WOBM Classic title
Ewing faced one of its toughest challenges so far this season in the WOBM Holiday Classic Snyder Bracket Tournament final on Friday night, and managed to stand up to a relentless Rumson-Fair Haven squad. Ewing, ranked No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on in the waning minutes of...
Paterson, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Paterson. The St. Mary's High School basketball team will have a game with Hackensack High School on January 01, 2023, 07:30:00. The Gill-St. Bernard'S School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph Regional High School on January 01, 2023, 09:00:00.
NJ.com
Boys basketball: DeMatha (MD) tops No. 8 Bergen Catholic - Governor’s Challenge
Terry Copeland posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 53-70 loss to DeMatha (MD) in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Brandon Benjamin was also solid, posting 13...
Montclair had its own football bowl game
The college football bowl season is reaching its peak. But Montclair was home to its own signature game last month when the Cobras youth football program played host to the Passaic County Cougars in the first Turkey Bowl, which is expected to become an annual event. The Cobras defeated the...
A month in the life of Montclair
A team of Montclair State University photojournalism students fanned out across Montclair over a month and produced a classwide photo essay on life in the township, focusing on the diverse and vibrant community. Photo subjects included local events, culture, entertainment, sports, business and features. All photographs were produced by students in Prof. Thomas E. Franklin’s Intro to Photojournalism course in the School of Communication and Media. Each of the 12 students were expected to cover at least three assignments and submit up to 15 photos taken from Nov.13 to Dec.15. The learning objective of the project was for students to explore new subjects, to make storytelling photographs with DSLR cameras and to demonstrate the skills and techniques learned over the course of the semester.
One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake
BUTLER, NJ – Two men who decided to go ice fishing on a North Jersey lake on Friday were reported missing by family members on Saturday. Local police and fire rescue services began searching for them. Rescue divers pulled the body of one of the men from the lake. The second man is also feared to be dead at this time, but his body was not recovered. The accident happened at the Split Rock Reservoir, near Butler. According to police, at 1:59 p.m., a 911 call was received by Butler Police Department dispatch from family members who reported two missing The post One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paterson children's track club honored for National Cross Country championship win
The team recently returned from Knoxville, Tennessee, bringing home the title as they look forward to the AAU Club National Championships in Orlando, Florida this summer.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Street named in honor of legendary N.J. ice cream shop
Officials in Teaneck immortalized the legacy of the beloved Bischoff’s Ice Cream shop in a street dedication ceremony Thursday, unveiling the renamed Bischoff’s Place in honor of the business slated to close on New Year’s Eve. Now, everyone who walks down Bischoff’s Place in the heart of...
Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Probed In Bergen, Passaic Towns: Health Department
A potential outbreak of Legionnaires' Disease is being investigated in several adjacent towns in Bergen and Passaic County, the health department reports.A total of seven cases have been confirmed with one “suspected” case still being investigated, the New Jersey Department of Health said in a Thur…
Obituary: Sally DiMaggio
Sally DiMaggio of Little Falls, formerly of Montclair, died on Dec. 22, 2022. She was 48. Ms. DiMaggio graduated from Montclair High School and Kean University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in business. She recently worked for Cushman & Wakefield in Paramus, where she was a property administrator. Ms....
Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey
WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
americanhistorycentral.com
George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776
Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates first Christmas Eve Mass as oratory
Families straggled into Our Lady of Mount Carmel for their annual Christmas Eve Mass for the first time since its conversion to an oratory in September. An oratory is designated as a worship place for daily prayer and the celebration of Mass and sacraments. Not only was this the first Christmas service under a new title but it’s also the first Christmas service for the new rector, Father Giandomenico M. Flora.
$141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post $141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Obituary: Patricia DeLorenzo
Patricia DeLorenzo of West Orange, formerly of Montclair, died on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 93. Mrs. DeLorenzo was a graduate of Douglass College of Rutgers University. Upon graduation she worked as a lab technician at Rockefeller Institute in New York City and then as a junior chemist at Hoffmann-LaRoche in Nutley, where she met her late husband of 58 years, William.
