SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, Dec. 29

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Bedford 62, Sandwich 40

The Whalers remain unbeaten on the season after beating Sandwich on the road. Vanessa Bucha led New Bedford with a game-high 21pt, including three 3-pointers, four rebounds and three assists. Zaria Anderson had 17 point, including five three-pointers. Lexi Thompson chipped in with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Other players who hit the score sheet were Tatum Reis (four), Hayleigh Chenard (four) and Alexis Rebello (two). The Whalers travel to Bridgewater-Raynham on Jan. 4.

Bishop Stang 50 Cohasset 47

The Spartans won a close game at home with league opponent Cohasset. Bridget Markey led the way for Stang with a team-high 18 points. Molly Sisson finished with 13 points and Sophie Caldwell added 11 points in the win. The Spartans (4-2) travels to Apponequet on Jan. 3.

Westport 50, Greater New Bedford 15

The Bears lost at home to unbeaten Westport. Kaira Dubois and Ella Costa each scored four points for Greater New Bedford. Ella Costa knocked down a three-pointer. The Bears (1-4; 1-2 in the South Coast Conference) host Dartmouth on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Old Rochester 55, Bridgewater-Raynham 49

The Bulldogs won the consolation game against Bridgewater-Raynham in the Larry Fisher holiday tournament. Jacob Smith led ORR with a team-high 18 points and was named to the all-tourney team in the win. Robert Spenard poured in 15 points and Braden Yeomans finished with 14 points. Sawyer Fox added six rebounds, four blocks and two assists. Liam Geraghty scored five points, including a three-pointer. Dylan Hartley-Matteson and Yeomans each connected for a three. "Great team win and many contributions off the bench and across the board," Bulldogs head coach Steve Carvalho said. "[Braden] Yeomans hit a huge, tough three and one at the end of the third to give us five-point lead going into fourth. [He] also continued with his quality point guard play. Spenard gave us the inside presence offensively. Defense and rebounding took us home in the second half." ORR (3-2; 1-1 in South Coast Conference) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth on Jan. 3.

Dartmouth 73, Brighton 38

Dartmouth won the consolation game against Brighton at the Skip Karam holiday tournament at B.M.C. Durfee High school. Hunter Matteson led Dartmouth with 17 points and 10 rebounds in limited minutes. Other scorers include Donovan Burgo (nine), Adam Mogawer (eight), Aiden Smith (eight), Dylan Gomes (eight), Derek Stevens (six), Logan Kennedy (six, two 3-pointers), Jake Chiquito (three pointer), Louie Freitas (three pointer, Markus Andrews (three pointer) and John Emile (two points). Dartmouth (6-1) travels to Brockton on Jan. 3.

