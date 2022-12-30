ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
TravelPulse

Mexican Travelers are Flocking to the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic received nearly 42,000 Mexican tourists in October 2022, according to The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR). Direct flights offered by Aeromexico, Arajet and Viva Aerobus have favored the increase in Mexican travelers. Many Mexican tourists like to explore the natural riches of other countries,...
CNN

What made Pelé so great

Born into poverty -- he used to kick a grapefruit around Brazil's Minas Gerais state -- Pelé finished his career as arguably soccer's greatest ever player.
TravelPulse

The World's Friendliest Destination Still Resides in Mexico

The tourist-friendly Mexican colonial town of San Miguel de Allende has been named the Most Friendly Destination in the World by the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. Following the latest honor, the city in eastern Guanajuato has now topped the list of the world's friendliest destinations for...
cntraveler.com

The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America

Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
TravelPulse

Mexican Resorts Offering Authentic Experiences

Mexico has extraordinary resorts that offer unforgettable experiences in stunning natural environments with activities designed to enjoy both with the family and as a couple. These are some of the hotels that provide enjoyable wellness and adventure activities for all tastes. Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun. The idea of this...
Reuters

Japan insurers to maintain cover for LNG vessels in Russian waters

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japanese insurers are expected to maintain marine war insurance, which covers the sinking and requisition of ships due to war in Russian waters for at least three months for liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, industry sources said on Friday.
tripatini.com

Why Switzerland is Among the Top International Honeymoon Destinations?

Switzerland is one of the smallest countries in central Europe. This place has been among the top international Honeymoon destinations. It's a great place to take your wife. The mountainous Alps and the posh ski resort town of Saint Moritz are just two of the many attractions in Switzerland. The...
Essence

Planning Your First International Solo Trip? Say Yes To Portugal

Through a travel enthusiast's experience, discover why Portugal is a solo traveler's dream for your next 2023 adventure. Portugal may have lost the World Cup semi-finals, but when it comes to your next trip for 2023, this picturesque European nation should take first place. I recently took my first solo trip to Lisbon’s dynamic capital city and Algarve’s stunning beaches in southern Portugal. After my experience, I can tell you that there is a myriad to love about a place that boasts beauty and substance, and why it’s a perfect destination for your first solo international trip. Here are six reasons why Portugal is a solo traveler’s dream:
traveltomorrow.com

What is ‘Paris syndrome’?

Breathtaking TikTok videos and glamorous Instagram reels and photos can set high expectations for tourist destinations. But what if visitors’ expectations are not met?. When visiting a place that does not meet the expectations, some people might feel real physical and mental pain, including nausea and increased heart rate. This intense disappointment is known as Paris syndrome, since many people visiting the City of Lights experience this condition.
CNBC

European shares rise in first trading session of 2023

The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks. London and Dublin stock exchanges will be closed for New Year's day, while other European exchanges started the year on a positive note. European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after...
BBC

London transport faces new reality as strikes dominate

2022 has been the year of disputes and disruption. Transport workers remain deeply embroiled in bitter quarrels with their employers, and a new era of travel appears to be setting in around them. Deserted by their customers during the first fearful days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the transport networks took...
TravelPulse

The Caribbean's Best Resorts for LGBTQ Travelers

The Caribbean features many LGBTQ-friendly resorts that offer unique experiences for relaxation and adventure amidst the region's extraordinary nature. These are some of the ones that provide the best service and world-class cuisine. Queen's Gardens Resort & Spa, Saba. Considered one of the most friendly places for members of the...

