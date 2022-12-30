Through a travel enthusiast's experience, discover why Portugal is a solo traveler's dream for your next 2023 adventure. Portugal may have lost the World Cup semi-finals, but when it comes to your next trip for 2023, this picturesque European nation should take first place. I recently took my first solo trip to Lisbon’s dynamic capital city and Algarve’s stunning beaches in southern Portugal. After my experience, I can tell you that there is a myriad to love about a place that boasts beauty and substance, and why it’s a perfect destination for your first solo international trip. Here are six reasons why Portugal is a solo traveler’s dream:

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO