Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023.
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
TravelPulse
Mexican Travelers are Flocking to the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic received nearly 42,000 Mexican tourists in October 2022, according to The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR). Direct flights offered by Aeromexico, Arajet and Viva Aerobus have favored the increase in Mexican travelers. Many Mexican tourists like to explore the natural riches of other countries,...
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
A ‘fridge’ stocked with meat? ‘Tupperware’? Mosaic floors? Yes, yes and yes.
What made Pelé so great
Born into poverty -- he used to kick a grapefruit around Brazil's Minas Gerais state -- Pelé finished his career as arguably soccer's greatest ever player.
TravelPulse
The World's Friendliest Destination Still Resides in Mexico
The tourist-friendly Mexican colonial town of San Miguel de Allende has been named the Most Friendly Destination in the World by the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. Following the latest honor, the city in eastern Guanajuato has now topped the list of the world's friendliest destinations for...
cntraveler.com
The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America
Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
TravelPulse
Mexican Resorts Offering Authentic Experiences
Mexico has extraordinary resorts that offer unforgettable experiences in stunning natural environments with activities designed to enjoy both with the family and as a couple. These are some of the hotels that provide enjoyable wellness and adventure activities for all tastes. Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun. The idea of this...
Japan insurers to maintain cover for LNG vessels in Russian waters
TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japanese insurers are expected to maintain marine war insurance, which covers the sinking and requisition of ships due to war in Russian waters for at least three months for liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, industry sources said on Friday.
tripatini.com
Why Switzerland is Among the Top International Honeymoon Destinations?
Switzerland is one of the smallest countries in central Europe. This place has been among the top international Honeymoon destinations. It's a great place to take your wife. The mountainous Alps and the posh ski resort town of Saint Moritz are just two of the many attractions in Switzerland. The...
Essence
Planning Your First International Solo Trip? Say Yes To Portugal
Through a travel enthusiast's experience, discover why Portugal is a solo traveler's dream for your next 2023 adventure. Portugal may have lost the World Cup semi-finals, but when it comes to your next trip for 2023, this picturesque European nation should take first place. I recently took my first solo trip to Lisbon’s dynamic capital city and Algarve’s stunning beaches in southern Portugal. After my experience, I can tell you that there is a myriad to love about a place that boasts beauty and substance, and why it’s a perfect destination for your first solo international trip. Here are six reasons why Portugal is a solo traveler’s dream:
See Inside Japan's Stunning Luxury Train with a Traditional Tea Room on Board
The exclusive Seven Stars train boasts elevated food and drink, grand suites with private showers, and sweeping views of Kyushu.
‘It’s very tough’: UK castles, museums, theatres to close as energy prices hit
Theatres, museums, castles and other heritage sites are making staff redundant, turning down the heating, shutting rooms to the public and closing early. The findings come from research that shows nine in 10 such sites across the UK now fear for their future. The alarming findings reveal that 84% are...
traveltomorrow.com
What is ‘Paris syndrome’?
Breathtaking TikTok videos and glamorous Instagram reels and photos can set high expectations for tourist destinations. But what if visitors’ expectations are not met?. When visiting a place that does not meet the expectations, some people might feel real physical and mental pain, including nausea and increased heart rate. This intense disappointment is known as Paris syndrome, since many people visiting the City of Lights experience this condition.
CNBC
European shares rise in first trading session of 2023
The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks. London and Dublin stock exchanges will be closed for New Year's day, while other European exchanges started the year on a positive note. European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after...
Piece of France Pastry Shop offers French experience without the travel expense
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Chef Marc Serrano grew up in Saison, France where he developed his love for cooking and baking. He worked with a baker in his hometown at first and eventually worked in several kitchens after that. “I ended up working in bakeries, pastry shops, restaurants, hotels, in France, Monaco, Italy, Switzerland, Virginia, […]
BBC
London transport faces new reality as strikes dominate
2022 has been the year of disputes and disruption. Transport workers remain deeply embroiled in bitter quarrels with their employers, and a new era of travel appears to be setting in around them. Deserted by their customers during the first fearful days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the transport networks took...
TravelPulse
The Caribbean's Best Resorts for LGBTQ Travelers
The Caribbean features many LGBTQ-friendly resorts that offer unique experiences for relaxation and adventure amidst the region's extraordinary nature. These are some of the ones that provide the best service and world-class cuisine. Queen's Gardens Resort & Spa, Saba. Considered one of the most friendly places for members of the...
