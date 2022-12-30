Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Motorcyclist dies in southeast valley crash; Metro’s first traffic fatality in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed early on New Year’s Day when he ran a stop sign then struck a street light fixture and a brick wall in the southeast valley, Metro said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a man driving a 2015 Ducati Monster motorcycle southbound on Annie Oakley Drive went through a […]
KTNV
Car crash left two pedestrians with serious injury, North Las Vegas police say
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police said two pedestrians had to be transported to UMC late afternoon on Sunday after a car crash. Police said a small SUV struck another vehicle and two pedestrians on the sidewalk near Aliante at Nature Park. "Both pedestrians were transported...
Man found dead in vehicle after crashing into waterline in central Las Vegas valley
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle after colliding with a waterline east of Lorenzi Park.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
Metro identifies officers involved in two separate deadly shootings on Dec. 30
Metro on Sunday identified four officers involved in two separate fatal shootings.
Surveillance video helps describe car involved in Boulder Highway hit-and-run
Las Vegas police were able to describe the vehicle involved in the Boulder Highway hit-and-run late December thanks to surveillance video.
Only on 8: Family of couple killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas speaks out
A couple visiting from New Mexico were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street just a few days before the New Year. The victims' family spoke to 8 News Now about the impact this deadly event has had on them.
8newsnow.com
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
KTNV
Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
Fox5 KVVU
Child dies, 5 others injured in Christmas day crash outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child was killed and five other people were injured in a crash outside of Las Vegas on Christmas Day. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 25 on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12, near Seven Magic Mountains between Las Vegas and Jean.
While telling officers he was robbed, man collapses, dies on New Year’s Day, Metro says
A man who said he was robbed a few miles west of the Strip in the early morning hours of New Year's Day collapsed and died while telling his story to officers, Metro police said Sunday.
Police investigate death of man found in crashed car with apparent gunshot wound
A man was found dead Saturday morning from an apparent gunshot wound, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas valley, north of Durango High School.
‘High-risk’ stop of stolen vehicle shuts down both sides of I-15
Two individuals are in custody after a high-risk stop of a stolen vehicle shut down both sides of the I-15 around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
news3lv.com
Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zion Wandick has been living near Boulder Hwy and Russell for 17 years. “At night you can get hit and someone will just drive away because they don’t really care,” said Wandick. He said you have to keep your head on a swivel...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested one month after deadly shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas. Demarko Pace, 49, was arrested for murder with a deadly weapon. The suspect was arrested after a fatal shooting at the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near Cheyenne Avenue on November 10.
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
