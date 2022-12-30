ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
Meráki Greek Grill

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
Couples tie the knot on New Year's Eve at Little Vegas Chapel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For many, the New Year means a new lifelong commitment. Just before ringing in the New Year, couples made their way to the Little Vegas Chapel to tie the knot. The chapel hosted 30 weddings and five vow renewals on New Year's Eve. One couple...
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Pedestrian dies after crash on Boulder Highway in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash on Boulder Highway in the east Las Vegas valley, according to authorities. The collision was reported around 6:33 p.m. on Boulder Highway near Russell Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Toyota 4Runner was heading...
Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Forecasted winds may delay or cancel Las Vegas Strip fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s not the potential rain in the forecast that may dampen the show, it’s the expected winds that may crash the party to interrupt the New Year’s Eve show going off at midnight. “We are working with the authorities in every jurisdiction...
Fremont Street Experience kicks off New Year's celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Street Experience gathered hundreds of people to welcome 2023!. The NYE Time of Your Life Festival featured show-stopping performances by a variety of musicians. DJ Skribble kicked off the event on Main Street with All-4-One, Tag Team, and The Sugarhill Gang. MORE ON...
Police investigate car caught on fire on I-15 near Primm

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a car that caught on fire on I-15 southbound near Primm. Clark County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 5 around 1 p.m. on Friday. Officers are investigating an active scene. Drivers are...
