The Independent

Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for another seven years as Myanmar court finds her guilty of corruption

Aung San Suu Kyi has been jailed for seven more years after a Myanmar court found her guilty of corruption. In a court session held behind closed doors, the 77-year-old was found guilty of several offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was Myanmar’s de facto leader. She has also been convicted for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country’s official secrets act, sedition and election fraud. A Nobel Peace Prize winner for her decades-long campaign for democracy, she has spent a significant part of her political life in detention. Suu...
The Guardian

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Washington Examiner

Ousted Myanmar leader gets seven more years in prison for corruption

The ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to seven more years in prison as the final verdict in her case wraps up Thursday. Myanmar correspondent Leong Wai Kit tweeted that "her latest sentence for 'corruption' means she’ll be jailed for a total of 33 years." Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted in December 2021 for charges of breaking COVID-19 rules and another charge of inciting public unrest. She was initially sentenced to four years in prison, but that sentencing was subsequently cut down by two years. In January of this year, the former Nobel Peace Prize winner was found guilty of violating the import-export law and its telecommunications law for possessing walkie-talkies.
AFP

Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday

A Myanmar junta court will give its verdicts on five remaining charges in the 18-month trial of jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, a legal source told AFP. Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February last year, ending the Southeast Asian nation's brief period of democracy. In previous corruption cases, the court has generally sentenced Suu Kyi to three years per charge.
Axios

Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces 33-year prison sentence after final closed trial

A Myanmar military court found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of five counts of corruption on Friday, per AP. The big picture: It's the final of a series of cases that the court has convicted Suu Kyi of in closed-door trials denounced as shams by rights groups since the military overthrew her democratically elected government in February 2021.
kalkinemedia.com

kalkinemedia.com

Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years

Ousted Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another seven years in jail as her long series of trials ended on Friday, with the Nobel laureate now facing more than three decades behind bars. A prisoner of the military since a coup last year, Suu Kyi, 77,...
New York Post

americanmilitarynews.com

Clayton News Daily

Washington Examiner

SFGate

Army in strife-torn Myanmar lifts curfew for New Year's Eve

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New Year's celebrations in three biggest cities, but opponents of army rule urge people to stay away and claimed security forces might stage an attack and blame it on them. A leaked...
AFP

