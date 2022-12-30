Read full article on original website
1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
IMPD: Juvenile male killed in shooting during altercation at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile male has died after a shooting that occurred during an altercation outside Castleton Square Mall Tuesday evening. IMPD officers were dispatched to the mall shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. According to Maj. Mike Leeper, officers found two people who had apparently been shot in the parking lot outside the mall.
IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
Shots fired into woman's Indianapolis apartment hours after deadly shooting at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — "I've done a lot of crying," said 28-year-old Destiney Gillespie, sitting on her couch in her northeast Indianapolis apartment. Crying was not the way Gillespie thought she'd be bringing in a new year, terrified for the safety of her 11-year-old son. "I can take something happening to...
First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at […]
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police killed in crash on city's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver fleeing from police was killed in a crash on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday, IMPD said. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, a few blocks east of Interstate 465, when the car hit a pole and caught fire.
Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
WISH-TV
27-year-old on parole arrested after firing gun into air to celebrate new year, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old man who was on parole and could not legally own a gun was charged after Indianapolis police say he fired a weapon twice into the air Saturday to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Javion Williams was on parole for robbery. He now faces charges...
WTHR
Lafayette police investigate deadly shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year in a shooting that happened Sunday night near 7th and Union streets. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot lying on the ground.
WTHR
IMPD arrests man for firing gun into the air on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man on the near northeast side on New Years’ Eve after a witness reported him for shooting a gun into the air shortly before midnight. Police made the arrest after they said they found Javion Williams, 27, with a handgun that he was not allowed to have because he was a convicted felon.
WATCH: Man arrested after crashing into Monroe County deputy's car
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a Monroe County sheriff's deputy's patrol car Tuesday night. On Jan. 3 around 11:50 p.m., a Monroe County deputy was on-duty and driving westbound on West Country Club Drive, near South Banta Drive, when he saw an eastbound Jeep flash its fog lights as if to alert oncoming traffic to a hazard.
WTHR
Lafayette Police Investigate First Homicide Of 2023
We're one week away from the start of the 2023 legislative session. The Senate and House will meet separately next Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side. Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his...
1 man, 4 women injured in separate shootings in Indianapolis just hours into New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day. In addition to the usual reports of gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person shot at 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, on the city's east side.
WTHR
Hancock County deputy pulls over Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberer
A Hancock County sheriff's deputy pulled over Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 15, 2021. Kohberger has since been arrested for the murders of 4 Unviersity of Idaho students.
WTHR
IMPD investigates deadly shooting at northeast side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers were called to the Lake Castleton Apartments near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue shortly before 1:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Arriving officers...
PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
WTHR
