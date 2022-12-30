ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lafayette police investigate deadly shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year in a shooting that happened Sunday night near 7th and Union streets. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot lying on the ground.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests man for firing gun into the air on New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man on the near northeast side on New Years’ Eve after a witness reported him for shooting a gun into the air shortly before midnight. Police made the arrest after they said they found Javion Williams, 27, with a handgun that he was not allowed to have because he was a convicted felon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WATCH: Man arrested after crashing into Monroe County deputy's car

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a Monroe County sheriff's deputy's patrol car Tuesday night. On Jan. 3 around 11:50 p.m., a Monroe County deputy was on-duty and driving westbound on West Country Club Drive, near South Banta Drive, when he saw an eastbound Jeep flash its fog lights as if to alert oncoming traffic to a hazard.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side. Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

1 man, 4 women injured in separate shootings in Indianapolis just hours into New Year's Day

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day. In addition to the usual reports of gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person shot at 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, on the city's east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates deadly shooting at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers were called to the Lake Castleton Apartments near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue shortly before 1:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Arriving officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

