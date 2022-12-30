The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety announced Friday that Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center in Līhuʻe has a new warden. Jerry Jona, who has been employed at the correctional center since 1999, will become the facility’s next chief administrator effective Jan. 3, 2023. Jona has been the acting warden at the jail since Neal Wagatsuma retired from the post in December 2021. He started his career as a social working at Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center, or KCCC, before being promoted to corrections supervisor.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO