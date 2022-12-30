ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

lekina
3d ago

It be nice if the schools were to teach kids how to read before worrying about putting a Hawaiian name on a street sign when these kids can’t even read.

hawaiinewsnow.com

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022

HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Big Island backyard fireworks are popular, but be safe while ringing in 2023

Thousands of people have descended upon Big Island fireworks vendors this week in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pikake Kahele, manager at J. Hara Store in Volcano, estimates more than 3,000 fireworks customers have come to the store since fireworks and fireworks permits went on sale Monday on the Big Island.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Fireworks Rules For New Year Celebrations Detailed

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, police are reminding the public about the fireworks rules in order to have a safe New Year’s celebration. (BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet

When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
KAILUA, HI
kauainownews.com

New warden named for Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety announced Friday that Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center in Līhuʻe has a new warden. Jerry Jona, who has been employed at the correctional center since 1999, will become the facility’s next chief administrator effective Jan. 3, 2023. Jona has been the acting warden at the jail since Neal Wagatsuma retired from the post in December 2021. He started his career as a social working at Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center, or KCCC, before being promoted to corrections supervisor.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years. Updated: 10...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Police Department’s Nicholas Krau promoted to Lieutenant

The Maui Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Nicholas Krau to the rank of Lieutenant, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 16, 2023. Lieutenant Krau joined the department in 2000, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Kīhei Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Traffic Division’s DUI Task Force Unit in 2004. In 2009, he was assigned to the Plans, Training, Research, and Development Section before being promoted to Sergeant in 2012 and served in the Communications Section and Wailuku Patrol District.

