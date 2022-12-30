Read full article on original website
lekina
3d ago
It be nice if the schools were to teach kids how to read before worrying about putting a Hawaiian name on a street sign when these kids can’t even read.
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
hawaiinewsnow.com
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022
HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
bigislandnow.com
Big Island backyard fireworks are popular, but be safe while ringing in 2023
Thousands of people have descended upon Big Island fireworks vendors this week in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pikake Kahele, manager at J. Hara Store in Volcano, estimates more than 3,000 fireworks customers have come to the store since fireworks and fireworks permits went on sale Monday on the Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
bigislandvideonews.com
Fireworks Rules For New Year Celebrations Detailed
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, police are reminding the public about the fireworks rules in order to have a safe New Year’s celebration. (BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
hawaiinewsnow.com
Repairs ongoing for transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for Neighbor Island viewers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are still ongoing after a strong winter storm that swept the state caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some Neighbor Island viewers. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitters on Maui and Hilo on Hawaii Island are experiencing outages and no relay signals....
bigislandnow.com
Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet
When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach to fight charges against him in court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A west side man accused of harassing beachgoers made his second appearance in court on Thursday. Just a few hours later, he was posted back at Makua Beach. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. Officials said Souza was charged with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
kauainownews.com
New warden named for Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center
The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety announced Friday that Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center in Līhuʻe has a new warden. Jerry Jona, who has been employed at the correctional center since 1999, will become the facility’s next chief administrator effective Jan. 3, 2023. Jona has been the acting warden at the jail since Neal Wagatsuma retired from the post in December 2021. He started his career as a social working at Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center, or KCCC, before being promoted to corrections supervisor.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Untreated wastewater spill prompts warning signs at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs are up after about 3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Pearl Harbor on Friday. The Navy said the spill happened around 9 a.m. near Lake Erie Street and Hickam Bike Path when an air release valve in a distribution line failed. According to a...
Photo gallery: two nēnē mates reunited, a family is born
There are many species of wildlife in Hawai'i that are found no where else in the world.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
mauinow.com
Maui Police Department’s Nicholas Krau promoted to Lieutenant
The Maui Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Nicholas Krau to the rank of Lieutenant, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 16, 2023. Lieutenant Krau joined the department in 2000, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Kīhei Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Traffic Division’s DUI Task Force Unit in 2004. In 2009, he was assigned to the Plans, Training, Research, and Development Section before being promoted to Sergeant in 2012 and served in the Communications Section and Wailuku Patrol District.
