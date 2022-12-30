How did Joshua Dobbs play? Titans QB's solid showing vs. Cowboys leaves Mike Vrabel with a choice for Week 18

Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban
Deion Sander’s four-part Coach Prime documentary on Amazon examines his time as head coach at Jackson State. One of the things examined was the controversy that happened earlier this year between him and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Saban basically accused Sanders and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher of using the NIL in the Read more... The post Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III leaves ESPN's Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As much as commercials that air during football games try to convince us otherwise, life doesn't stop for big games. Just ask former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, who abruptly left ESPN's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU because his wife went into labor. Griffin was bearing...
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The game will be played at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and broadcast on ABC and ESPN, per a league announcement Sunday evening. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host a wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time...
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans
The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Explains Cut On His Face
For the past few days, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been sporting a noticeable cut on his forehead. During an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" this Saturday, Dykes was asked about the cut on his forehead. It turns out his son is responsible for it. “I’ve got a six-year-old...
Sporting News
Steelers vs. Ravens final score, result: Kenny Pickett's late heroics keeps Pittsburgh's playoff dreams alive
Mike Tomlin and the Steelers refuse to go away. Last week, they nabbed an emotional late-game rally vs. the Raiders, keeping their playoff hopes alive in dramatic fashion. They doubled their luck in Week 17. Bolstered by clutch performances by Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh snatched yet another victory from the jaws of defeat, beating the Ravens 16-13 to take its playoff push to the final game of the season.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 17 game
The NFL has saved the best "Monday Night Football" for last. There are few games that have been as highly anticipated on the NFL schedule as Bills-Bengals in Cincinnati to wrap up Week 17, and it has lived up to the hype. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have never faced off, and both have their teams shaped up to be among the best teams in the NFL and legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State sees special teams contributor opt for transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State’s season comes to an end with the heartbreaking loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. After going toe-to-toe with the reigning national champs, the Buckeyes were unable to pull off the last-second win in Atlanta. After the game, one piece of Ohio State’s special teams unit has...
Sporting News
Todd Bowles praises Buccaneers' Jake Camarda for heads-up scramble: 'Never seen a punter make an athletic play like that'
The Buccaneers may have had their season decided by a play that techincally didn't happen. Up by six and facing a fourth-and-10 from the Panthers' 44-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, punter Jake Camarda fielded a snap that landed in the dirt about a yard in front of him. After a frantic scramble to get outside, Camarda kicked the ball in desperation. It landed inside the 5-yard line, but the play was redone because the Buccaneers had an illegal man downfield.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s final injury status for Week 17 vs. Texans
Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars go! After going down to 2-6 at one point, Trevor Lawrence and co. have bulldozed their way to the AFC playoff picture. They have won their last five games, thanks in large part to their offense finally clicking. With a matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon, the Jaguars are taking no chance, as they have made Trevor Lawrence available, per Adam Schefter.
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The NFL has flexed the Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars games to Saturday on the ESPN family of networks. The league will announce starting times for the rest of the Week 18 schedule Monday night.
Big Cat Country
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars kickoff time set for Week 18 with AFC South on the line
The Week 18 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field now has a kickoff time. The game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on ESPN/ABC. The winner of the contest will also win the AFC South Division,...
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley transferring, joining other former Tigers in Boulder
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley is the latest to announce his plans to re-join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and a slew of former Tigers in Boulder. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Beasley was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco last year, turning down a long list of Power 5 opportunities to play at Jackson State during the 2022 season.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 17 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to one week and one game. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended on Sunday of Week 17.
What Tennessee Titans need besides shorter injury list to beat Jaguars, make NFL playoffs
The Tennessee Titans are where they are because of a six-game losing streak. But that'll be the last thing on coach Mike Vrabel's mind this week with all of the Titans' goals still ahead of them. Vrabel and the Titans (7-9) have lost six straight after a 7-3 start to fall from contenders for the AFC's No. 1 seed to a team on the fringe of picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft next spring....
Sporting News
NFL playoff tiebreakers: How standings are determined for AFC and NFC divisional, wild card ties
In a 17-game season, it's a near certainty that teams are going to have the same records. That's just the way things fall in the NFL. Whether it's within the division or in the conference wild cards, the NFL has to have a means to break ties without playing an extra game. Baseball could do the now-defunct Game 163, but NFL teams playing an 18th win-and-get-in game is a non-starter given the preparation and rest that is so essential to a game with the physicality of football.
