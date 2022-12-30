1 dead, 2 displaced after San Francisco fire Thursday night

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has died after a house fire burned a home in San Francisco Thursday night, according to a San Francisco Fire Department official. The fire also displaced two others.

SFFD first reported the blaze as a one-alarm fire at 8:51 p.m. at 67 Gladstone Drive. Crews worked to rescue an elderly person who was trapped inside the building.

The building was a two-story, one-family structure in the Excelsior District. First responders reported fire coming out of the garage. The person who died was previously reported to be in critical condition, according to SFFD.

The fire was contained to a single residence and is now under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

