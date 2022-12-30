ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

1 dead, 2 displaced after San Francisco fire Thursday night

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMxwm_0jyNjBdd00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has died after a house fire burned a home in San Francisco Thursday night, according to a San Francisco Fire Department official. The fire also displaced two others.

SFFD first reported the blaze as a one-alarm fire at 8:51 p.m. at 67 Gladstone Drive. Crews worked to rescue an elderly person who was trapped inside the building.

The building was a two-story, one-family structure in the Excelsior District. First responders reported fire coming out of the garage. The person who died was previously reported to be in critical condition, according to SFFD.

The fire was contained to a single residence and is now under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Glass falls from SF high rise, not known if weather-related

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Large pieces of glass fell into the street in the Fox Plaza area, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Public safety teams are on the scene and there are no known injuries at this time. Officials describe the incident as “resolved” and say it’s not known if […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian briefly blocks lanes on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes were briefly blocked on the San Mateo Bridge Tuesday night due to police activity, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the traffic stoppage was due to a person jumping back and forth between the eastbound and westbound directions. CHP could not say whether the person was attempting […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole.  The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
KRON4 News

Road collapses near homes in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Video above shows the San Lorenzo Creek in Castro Valley and what's left of the road at A Street and Crescent Avenue after the storm on New Year's Eve “The soil that was up against there took too much water and it just eroded away,” said Castro Valley resident Matt […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond neighborhood being evacuated due to landslide threat

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz man killed by tree during storm identified

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Cruz man who was killed when a tree fell on top of him at Lighthouse Field State Beach during stormy weather was identified on Tuesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 72-year-old Gary Yules. The tree toppled to the ground at 1:30 p.m. on […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward PD investigates 1st homicide of 2023

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, Hayward police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department. Officers said they found an unresponsive male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man reported missing, car found abandoned

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Concord Police Department investigators are searching for a man who was reported missing on Sunday. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was reported missing by his family after his car was found abandoned near a highway. Lazenby’s car was discovered near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in the early hours of Jan. […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area power outages: 16k without power on Peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With power outages already impacting thousands of Bay Area residents, PG&E says it has crews in place to help restore power as quickly as possible. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 25,604 customers in five segments of the Bay Area were being affected by outages. Bay Area power outages as of 4 […]
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Dock swept away in raging Hayward river

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A dramatic video was recorded on New Year’s Eve when a powerful storm swept an entire dock away from Don Castro Regional Recreation Area. A river flowing through the East Bay park in Hayward was swollen with fresh rainwater. Tony Potenti was shooting video of the storm from a footbridge in […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy