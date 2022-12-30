ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old

By Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court.

4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago

Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered at-risk because of her age and having no previous history of running away.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

KGET

KGET

