ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Stays Winless in ACC Play with 74-67 loss to Miami

PITTSBURGH — Pitt looked to get their first ACC win of the season against another winless conference opponent in Miami on Sunday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt came close, but Miami had just enough to hold on for a 74-67 win. The Panthers’ (7-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) loss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”

As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Clemente Jr. thankful for PNC Park celebration to honor father

Roberto Clemente Jr. makes his home in Pittsburgh, but he wasn’t supposed to be in town Saturday. He had plans to fly to Puerto Rico with his wife, Kailee, and the couple’s two young sons to observe the 50th anniversary of his father’s passing. However, like thousands...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Memorial gathering held to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente's death

A memorial gathering was held at the Roberto Clemente statue outside PNC Park on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death. Roberto Clemente Jr., his wife, Kailee, and their children, Roberto III, and Leo, along with family, friends and fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend, gathered at the statue to place flowers and photos. Candles were planned to be lit around the statue in the evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5ny.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!

(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to hold special mass in memory of former Pope Benedict XVI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Vatican confirmed this morning that former Pope Benedict died on Saturday at 9:34 local time. In recent days, the former pope was in poor health and Pope Francis said he was "very sick." Benedict made the decision to resign from the papacy, becoming the first pope to do so in nearly 600 years. He was 95 years old.The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, through a statement from Bishop David Zubik, announced they will hold a mass for Pope Benedict at Saint Paul Cathedral on Thursday at 7 p.m. Additionally, the Diocese of Greensburg will hold a mass for the former pope...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy