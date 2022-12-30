Read full article on original website
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Stays Winless in ACC Play with 74-67 loss to Miami
PITTSBURGH — Pitt looked to get their first ACC win of the season against another winless conference opponent in Miami on Sunday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt came close, but Miami had just enough to hold on for a 74-67 win. The Panthers’ (7-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) loss...
Panthers Make Bowl Game History vs UCLA
The Pitt Panthers set a school and college football record with their win over UCLA.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised by UCLA Benching Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The head coach of the Pitt Panthers thinks UCLA benched their quarterback for his performance, not injury.
Nick Patti Deserved to be Pitt's Hero (All Season)
The Pitt Panthers walked off winners thanks to their best quarterback.
UCLA vs. Pitt: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Sun Bowl Loss
Fans were shocked and disappointed by UCLA's collapse against Pittsburgh in El Paso, although it wasn't totally out of character.
Pitt vs North Carolina Takeaways: Five Years in, Jeff Capel's Rebuild Bears Fruit
It took five years, but Jeff Capel has brought the Pitt Panthers back to national relevance, even if only temporarily.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”
As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
247Sports
UNC's Armando Bacot Calls Out Team After Loss to Pittsburgh: 'I Thought We Turned the Corner'
What team will show up? Is the question North Carolina big man Armando Bacot pondered as he called out himself and his teammates following the Tar Heels' crushing 76-74 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. "I don't know how we all can't come in and be locked in and give such...
MLB
Clemente Jr. thankful for PNC Park celebration to honor father
Roberto Clemente Jr. makes his home in Pittsburgh, but he wasn’t supposed to be in town Saturday. He had plans to fly to Puerto Rico with his wife, Kailee, and the couple’s two young sons to observe the 50th anniversary of his father’s passing. However, like thousands...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Memorial gathering held to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente's death
A memorial gathering was held at the Roberto Clemente statue outside PNC Park on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death. Roberto Clemente Jr., his wife, Kailee, and their children, Roberto III, and Leo, along with family, friends and fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend, gathered at the statue to place flowers and photos. Candles were planned to be lit around the statue in the evening.
paonlinecasino.com
Live! Pittsburgh GM Talks Upgrades To Guest Experience, Casino Smoking Debate
Live! Casino Pittsburgh has come a long way since opening its doors to gamblers a little over two years ago, While there might not have hotel rooms or Citizens Bank Park as its next door neighbor, there is no doubting that this Hempfield Township property is positively impacting the local community.
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
Abby Lee Miller sells famous ‘Dance Moms’ studio
Abby Lee Miller sold the famous ALDC building for $300K on Dec. 6.
beavercountyradio.com
One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!
(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
First look: second location for Back to the Foodture scheduled to open in new year
PITTSBURGH — Angel Magwood and Eddie Barnz were quick to draw in the curious and hungry when they brought their Back to the Foodture restaurant to the SouthSide Works last year with a family-friendly vibe, plenty of pop culture nostalgia and an expansive menu of wings, burgers and plenty of attention-getting ingredient combinations.
wtae.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Several hundred birders slough through rain to count thousands of birds, some rare
The 123rd Christmas Bird Count several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township to the Laurel Highlands for the annual census of the birds. There’s never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community...
Male in ‘critical but stable condition’ after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A male was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood late Friday night after he was allegedly shot in Homewood. According to Pittsburgh police, Pitt police responded to the area of 5th Avenue and University Place for a report of a male in a car with a gunshot wound.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to hold special mass in memory of former Pope Benedict XVI
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Vatican confirmed this morning that former Pope Benedict died on Saturday at 9:34 local time. In recent days, the former pope was in poor health and Pope Francis said he was "very sick." Benedict made the decision to resign from the papacy, becoming the first pope to do so in nearly 600 years. He was 95 years old.The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, through a statement from Bishop David Zubik, announced they will hold a mass for Pope Benedict at Saint Paul Cathedral on Thursday at 7 p.m. Additionally, the Diocese of Greensburg will hold a mass for the former pope...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Pennsylvania
A well-known and fast-growing restaurant chain that has over 1500 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
