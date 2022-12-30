Pretty insane to force landlords to be charitable, especially when many tenants are abusing the system. You couldn't even sell these rentals because with the purchase, you also get stuck with the loser tenants! ( rent control or multi-family especially)
My neighbor is an attorney who works from home. Always has. He never paid his rent throughout the moratorium. He received rent relief and collected unemployment. Imagine that. Didn't stop buying booze or drugs. Welcome to California.
Bass is Garcetti and will change nothing. Los Angeles has always forced landlords to pay for their grift. 4 more years 4 more bountiful wonderful train wreck filled years. Los Angeles is a microcosm of the state of California that is the land of plenty being led by the bourgeois that pretend to care through 3rd party vendors.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
