ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Airport chaos could mean busier New Year's travel weekend on California Highways

By Austin Herbaugh
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOREm_0jyNgZ2Y00

Law enforcement agencies across California are gearing up for New Year’s Eve as millions of Californians hit the roads once again.

Highways across California could be even busier than expected this New Year’s weekend as people try to avoid the chaos that has been plaguing airports.

Airlines were still reeling from thousands of delayed and canceled flights on Thursday as travelers try to get home from their Christmas destinations.

“So, I’m actually going to be traveling back to Chicago where I’m from,” said Aidan Beals who lives in Chicago and was visiting the Central Coast for Christmas. His vacation ended up being longer than expected, but he hopes to make it back home in time for the new year.

“It’s been pretty crazy. I’ve had my flights changed a couple of times and hopefully, I’ll be actually able to get somewhere when it’s time to get on the plane,” he said.

AAA says that ongoing flight issues mean that highways and freeways could be even busier in the coming days.

“Now, the number of people who are driving may increase because a lot of the flight troubles that some people had during this holiday season,” said AAA Spokesperson Doug Shupe.

Heavy rain in the forecast could further complicate new year’s travel, but AAA says that weather has less of an impact on holiday travel plans than you’d think.

“Typically, the weather will not change travel plans however, the auto club does encourage people to prepare for wet roads,” said Shupe.

The California Highway Patrol is gearing up for its maximum enforcement period which starts Friday evening and lasts through Monday.

“So, we already are at 75 percent of our available units,” said Public Information Officer Miguel Alvarez.

Officers will be on heightened alert for people driving under the influence as well as distracted and reckless driving.

“As far as whether it’s going to be busier-- I will say that rain has kept us pretty steady, but I don’t think we’re expecting anything too crazy.”

For those who still need to drive to their new year’s destination, AAA recommends leaving sooner rather than later, especially on Friday.

“If you’re leaving Friday, you really want to try to avoid that afternoon commute between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. when people who are heading home from work would be mixing in with travelers heading in and out of town,” said Shupe.

AAA recommends checking your windshield wipers, headlights and tires before heading out.

AAA expects 9.2 million people to travel 50 miles or more across Southern California.

Those numbers, however, lump in Christmas and new year’s together.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

5 maps to help you get through this winter storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be series of storms poised to usher in the new year, likely bringing downpours and flooding. An atmospheric river storm began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Flooding prompts evacuation orders in California after New Year's Eve storm

Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year's Eve into Sunday morning and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Storm in California causes rock slides while dumping heavy rain and snow

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate into early Sunday.The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways are cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power

Throughout the weekend, dozens of people throughout California have been rescued amid historic rainfall and flooding. Thousands in Sacramento are still without power after facing wind gusts of more than 64 mph and rushing water after a river levee failed.Jan. 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Five Takeaways From California’s 2022 Demographic Changes

Writing in the Mercury News, Jonathan Lansner describes some surprising twists in California’s 2022 demographic changes. According to Lansner, “California’s population suffered the nation’s No. 2 largest drop, off 113,649 in a year as the U.S. grew by 1.26 million overall.”. Lansner outlines five surprising developments....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBY News

KSBY News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy