Patsy Townsend
Patsy Louise Callaway Townsend, age 83 passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022. Her family will host a visitation on Tuesday, January 3rd from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be 10 am Wednesday January 4th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the Blanket Cemetery Pavilion.
Charlie V. Gamblin
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
Larry Lee Nettleship
Larry Lee Nettleship was born on January 21, 1939, to Clyde Lee Nettleship and Montie Irene (Maxcey) Nettleship in San Saba, Texas. Larry was raised on his family’s ranch in the Locker community in north San Saba County with his older brother, Clyde Maxcey Nettleship, and his younger sister, Peggy Joy Nettleship Boeke. In 1945, his older brother Clyde Maxcey was thrown from a horse and died as he laid in the lap of his 6-year-old brother, Larry. The following months and years were difficult for the family after Clyde Maxcey’s death. Through their faith in Christ, they overcame this tragedy. Larry and his sister, Peggy, enjoyed summers and holidays with their first cousins, Mac Danner Maxcey, Jim Maxcey, Bob Maxcey, Nancy Maxcey Hankins, Jill Jackson Landon, and Jack Jackson. The cousins were exceptionally close and regarded each other more as siblings.
Tina Howard
Tina Howard, 65, of Blanket TX, passed from this life December 26, 2022. She will be laid to rest Saturday. January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta OK. Her life will be celebrated in a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. January 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Blanket TX.
Gael Gamez
Gael Gamez, age 13, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service for Gael will be held at 10AM on Saturday, December 31 at Heartland Funeral Home. Gael is survived by his mother, brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.
Mark Calhoun
Mark Calhoun, age 70 of Early, passed from this life on December 28, 2022. A memorial service for Mark will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Heartland Funeral Home.
BrownwoodNews.com Top 10 Stories of 2022
Another year is in the books, and Brownwoodnews.com has once again had a good year. With over five million page views in 2022, clearly the folks of Central Texas are looking to us for their primary source of news. We thank you, humbly. Every year has its good and bad...
Robert ‘Mark’ Bretzke
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Robert “Mark” Bretzke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71. Mark was born in Uvalde, TX to Clinton and June Bretzke. He was raised in LaPryor, TX, and attended LaPryor schools and Southwest Texas Jr. College in Uvalde for their 2 year mechanic program.
Alicia Villarreal
Alicia Villarreal, 83, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Brownwood, TX. Alicia Villarreal was born on January 21, 1939, in Brownwood, TX, to Cresencio Rodriquez and Josephine Rodriquez. Alicia graduated from high school in 1958. She started her career as a Teacher’s Aide at Northwest Elementary and went on...
Ellis John Villarreal
Ellis John Villarreal passed away December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 26, 1955, to Ellis J Villarreal and Lesta Larrabee. He was a dedicated pastor for 45 years. He is survived by a sister, Lori Villarreal, and a brother, Jack Donaldson and wife Shirly of Bracketville, Tx, his honorary grandchildren, Ellis Anna Belle Spire and Harper Mae Spire of Seguin, Tx, Dennis Spire and Brenda Spire of San Marcos, Tx, Abraham Delgado, Lilly Delgado, Vivianna Delgado, Rebekkah Delgado, and Emma Delgado of Blanket, Tx, and his nieces and nephews, Jack Donaldson Jr and wife Debra, Kathalean Donaldson, Linda Donaldson, Charlotte Donaldson, Stormy, and Nerissa Donaldson, and his cousin, Bennie Boy Canta and wife of San Antonio, Tx. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis J Villarreal, and mother, Lesta Larrabee, and his aunt, Isabel Garcia.
Lady Lions win see-saw battle over Valley Mills, 52-49, in Classic finale
The Brownwood Lady Lions finished the Classic with a 3-2 mark and are 13-13 on the season. The Brownwood Lady Lions trailed by eight points in the first half before rallying, then again by six points in the second half before emerging with a 52-49 victory over the Valley Mills Lady Eagles in Friday afternoon’s TexasBank Holiday Classic finale at Warren Gym.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
Court Records 12/30/22
No criminal cases were filed this week in the Brown County Clerk’s office. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 22 through December 29:. Altamirano Alejandro Garcia and Kimberlee Janet Dominguez. Richard Robert Garcia and Amber Leann Snider. Joaquin Pesina IV...
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
