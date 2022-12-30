Read full article on original website
Tina Howard
Tina Howard, 65, of Blanket TX, passed from this life December 26, 2022. She will be laid to rest Saturday. January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta OK. Her life will be celebrated in a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. January 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Blanket TX.
Mary Blanche Turner-Hext
Mary Blanche Turner-Hext, 98, died December 27, 2022 in Tyler, TX. She was born on November 28, 1924 in Buford, TX to parents, A.J. and Bennie Lee Adams Hooks. She was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jay Hooks and...
Patsy Townsend
Patsy Louise Callaway Townsend, age 83 passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022. Her family will host a visitation on Tuesday, January 3rd from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be 10 am Wednesday January 4th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the Blanket Cemetery Pavilion.
Larry Lee Nettleship
Larry Lee Nettleship was born on January 21, 1939, to Clyde Lee Nettleship and Montie Irene (Maxcey) Nettleship in San Saba, Texas. Larry was raised on his family’s ranch in the Locker community in north San Saba County with his older brother, Clyde Maxcey Nettleship, and his younger sister, Peggy Joy Nettleship Boeke. In 1945, his older brother Clyde Maxcey was thrown from a horse and died as he laid in the lap of his 6-year-old brother, Larry. The following months and years were difficult for the family after Clyde Maxcey’s death. Through their faith in Christ, they overcame this tragedy. Larry and his sister, Peggy, enjoyed summers and holidays with their first cousins, Mac Danner Maxcey, Jim Maxcey, Bob Maxcey, Nancy Maxcey Hankins, Jill Jackson Landon, and Jack Jackson. The cousins were exceptionally close and regarded each other more as siblings.
Charlie V. Gamblin
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
BrownwoodNews.com Top 10 Stories of 2022
Another year is in the books, and Brownwoodnews.com has once again had a good year. With over five million page views in 2022, clearly the folks of Central Texas are looking to us for their primary source of news. We thank you, humbly. Every year has its good and bad...
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
Brownwood Holiday Classic - FINAL REPORT
The Coleman Bluecats participated in the TexasBank Holiday Classic basketball tournament in Brownwood last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Bluecats first defeated Rappaport Academy Meyer 57-42. The Bluecats then took down DeLeon 61-35. The Bluecats then lost to Goldthwaite 52-50 and, in their final game for third place, lost to Albany 56-50. See previous reports on the sports page concerning the first two games and the final two games below.
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Court Records 12/30/22
No criminal cases were filed this week in the Brown County Clerk’s office. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 22 through December 29:. Altamirano Alejandro Garcia and Kimberlee Janet Dominguez. Richard Robert Garcia and Amber Leann Snider. Joaquin Pesina IV...
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
HOOPS ROUNDUP: May girls edge Early for tournament title; May boys finish second
MAY – The May Lady Tigers rallied past the Early Lady Horns for a 32-30 victory Friday night in the championship game of the May basketball tournament. Tied at 11 after on quarter, May trailed Early by a 22-13 count at halftime and 29-25 through three periods, and outscored the Lady Horns 7-1 over the final eight minutes.
