ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

I was shocked at how fast the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance really is

By Spencer Hart
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6b54_0jyNftSl00

I recently visited Mercedes' UK headquarters in glamorous Milton Keynes to drive the new GLC 300 e , but while I was there I was given the chance to spend some time in the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

It's an offer I wasn't going to turn down - the GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production vehicle Mercedes has ever made. It features the legendary AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo, capable of developing 470 kW, paired with a powerful, electrifying motor that brings a further 150 kW to the table. In total, it's capable of producing 831bhp and 1084Ib ft of torque in overboost mode.

As I was walking towards the car, Mercedes' car wrangler warned me the car was fast, but I really wasn't prepared for how fast the AMG GT 63 S E Performance really is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mmvid_0jyNftSl00

(Image credit: Mercedes-AMG)

I first got a taste of the performance on tap in the car park when I gently nudged the throttle - I lightly tapped the accelerator as I would in a normal vehicle and the GT 63 jolted forward as if I was starting on pole in Formula 1 race. It was a slightly humbling experience.

After re-wiring the connection between my brain and my right foot, I slowly exited Mercedes' HQ. When I was out of eye line, it was time to fully explore what the GT 63 E Performance is capable of...

Planting my right foot on the throttle unleashes a symphony of sound, acceleration and exhilaration.

Now, I've driven fast cars before, from McLarens and Aston Martins to Porsches. The trouble is they all look like fast cars, but the AMG GT 63 E Performance, to the untrained eye at least, looks just like any other Merc business saloon (it even has four seats and four doors).

The performance couldn't be more different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4KBZ_0jyNftSl00

(Image credit: Mercedes-AMG)

The exceptional drive system inside the AMG GT 63 E Performance was originally developed for Formula 1. It can accelerate from 0 to 62 in just 2.9 seconds.

What's most impressive is how instantaneous everything feels. The electric motor, developed exclusively by AMG and with an ultra-light high-performance battery, delivers its power directly to the rear axle – with no delay. So as soon as your foot touches the throttle the car responds.

This ultra-light lithium-ion battery has been developed jointly with High Performance Powertrains, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 engine builder. It features an innovative cooling system, with all 560 cells cooled individually and in parallel to an optimal 45°C. This protects the system from overheating even during extremes of performance and ensures that it remains powerful, long-lasting and safe.

It's totally addictive, and Milton Keynes, with its endless roundabouts, is the perfect place to test it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCFTN_0jyNftSl00

(Image credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Comments / 1

Related
fordauthority.com

All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power

Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
Top Speed

Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever

Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
Carscoops

Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized

Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
Top Speed

Here's What Makes The Mercedes-AMG One Such A Special Car

When it comes to luxury cars, few brands have the same level of prestige and performance as Mercedes-AMG. And, its latest model, the AMG One, is no exception. This limited-edition hypercar has been designed from the ground up to be an engineering marvel that offers both a thrilling driving experience and unparalleled levels of sophistication. The AMG One comes with a range of advanced features that offers the driver an unbeatable driving experience. It is a two-seat, limited-edition sports car that combines performance and luxury. Mercedes-AMG has capped the production of the One at 275 copies, all of which are going for a hefty $2.72 million. From its powerful engine to its sleek exterior design, here's what makes the Mercedes AMG-One such a special car.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Jalopnik

This $59 Million Miami Penthouse Comes with a Free Aston Martin Vulcan

The Aston Martin Residences tower in Miami is almost done after a series of delays pushed the luxury condo project behind schedule twice. Aston Martin’s 66-story tower was due for completion in 2021, then 2022. Now, Aston says the high rise will be done in early 2023, but the tower’s biggest penthouse remains unsold, so the company is sweetening the deal with a free Aston Martin Vulcan.
MIAMI, FL
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Top Speed

The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!

Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
FLORIDA STATE
MotorBiscuit

What Does the Corvette Logo Mean?

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars in automotive history. But what does its logo mean? The post What Does the Corvette Logo Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
MotorTrend Magazine

Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect

The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
Autoweek.com

This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles

A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Top Speed

Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!

2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
T3

T3

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy