whvoradio.com
Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’
The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
whvoradio.com
Humphries Elated To Be Taking Christian Clerk’s Office
It was a career-defining moment for Melinda Humphries. Surrounded by friends, family and a host of deputy clerks in the fiscal court room, the longtime public servant was sworn in as Christian County clerk Thursday evening — law-binding words from Judge John Atkins affirming her oath. She said it’s...
Year in Review: Hopkinsville’s most notable news stories from 2022
It was our very first story of the year: Just weeks after two long-track tornadoes devastated much of Western Kentucky and crossed through southern Christian County, an EF-2 touched down on New Year’s Day in the heart of downtown Hopkinsville. It was one of at least five to hit...
WBKO
Warren Co. Judge Executive elect talks plans for the new year in office
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2023 just days away, many have begun to think about what resolutions or goals they may want to set to start their new year. Local city and county officials are also setting goals for Bowling Green to start off in the right step next year.
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
whopam.com
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
clarksvillenow.com
HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
whvoradio.com
Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
A man that was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
WBKO
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
clarksvillenow.com
Log-cabin historic landmark Country Womans Club receives new roof for free
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Country Womans Club has received a much-needed new roof thanks to the efforts of Cynthia Pitts, first lady of Clarksville, and several local builders. The clubhouse at 2216 Old Russellville Pike is a well-preserved craftsman-style log building that was constructed in 1927. The...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
WBKO
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on first-degree rape charge
The Hopkinsville Police Department has charged a Hopkinsville man with first-degree rape. According to the police report, 65-year-old Michael Neal of Hopkinsville allegedly engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female victim who was considered physically helpless and unable to give consent due to her being on medication. Neal reportedly...
rewind943.com
Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
