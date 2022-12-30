ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weapons for Russia, Anti-Government Protests and the Nuclear Deal: What Lies Ahead for Iran in 2023

By Natasha Turak,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
The Associated Press

North Korea threatens strong military step against Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Tuesday to take a “resolute and decisive military step” against Japan while it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into “an offensive military giant.”. The North’s statement came...
Wyoming News

#16. Russia

- Total refugees accepted since 2017: 877 --- 2017: 437 --- 2018: 184 (57.9% decrease) --- 2019: 188 (2.2% increase) --- 2020: 40 (78.7% decrease) ...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters Saturday morning, South Korea's military said. It’s the first missile launch by North Korea in eight days, and comes five days after South Korea accused Pyongyang of flying five drones into South Korea’s airspace for the first time since 2017.
wealthinsidermag.com

North Korea’s Kim orders new ICBM, bigger nuclear arsenal amid tension

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal to counter U.S.-led threats, state media said on Sunday, amid flaring tension between the rival Koreas. At a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim highlighted the need to secure...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy