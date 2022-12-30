Read full article on original website
Charlie V. Gamblin
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
Nona Gayle (Rippetoe) Carnes
Nona Carnes, age 79, of Bangs passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Lyndale Memory Care in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Nona will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Larry Lee Nettleship
Larry Lee Nettleship was born on January 21, 1939, to Clyde Lee Nettleship and Montie Irene (Maxcey) Nettleship in San Saba, Texas. Larry was raised on his family’s ranch in the Locker community in north San Saba County with his older brother, Clyde Maxcey Nettleship, and his younger sister, Peggy Joy Nettleship Boeke. In 1945, his older brother Clyde Maxcey was thrown from a horse and died as he laid in the lap of his 6-year-old brother, Larry. The following months and years were difficult for the family after Clyde Maxcey’s death. Through their faith in Christ, they overcame this tragedy. Larry and his sister, Peggy, enjoyed summers and holidays with their first cousins, Mac Danner Maxcey, Jim Maxcey, Bob Maxcey, Nancy Maxcey Hankins, Jill Jackson Landon, and Jack Jackson. The cousins were exceptionally close and regarded each other more as siblings.
Tina Howard
Tina Howard, 65, of Blanket TX, passed from this life December 26, 2022. She will be laid to rest Saturday. January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta OK. Her life will be celebrated in a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. January 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Blanket TX.
BrownwoodNews.com Top 10 Stories of 2022
Another year is in the books, and Brownwoodnews.com has once again had a good year. With over five million page views in 2022, clearly the folks of Central Texas are looking to us for their primary source of news. We thank you, humbly. Every year has its good and bad...
Faye Purcell
Faye Purcell, age 87, of Bangs passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Funeral Services for Faye will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Blake officiating; burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Homicide in Abilene, only minutes into the new year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has opened an investigation of a homicide that occurred New Years Day. Just before 1:00 a.m. January 1, 35-year-old Ashley Rapp succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3100 block of College Street. 45-year-old Robert McClure was the driver of the vehicle […]
Alicia Villarreal
Alicia Villarreal, 83, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Brownwood, TX. Alicia Villarreal was born on January 21, 1939, in Brownwood, TX, to Cresencio Rodriquez and Josephine Rodriquez. Alicia graduated from high school in 1958. She started her career as a Teacher’s Aide at Northwest Elementary and went on...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter was born in Brownwood September 20, 1943, to Truman and Ola Mae Gunter. He attended Brownwood Public School and along the way developed a lifelong love of all things motorcycle and there were also many adventures involving his brothers. In 1965 upon her graduation from Bangs High School, he married the love of life Eva Gunter and together they immediately migrated to California where he worked as a submarine painter at Mare Island Shipyard and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State College (now known as the Univ. of California at Sonoma.) He then transferred to Norman, Oklahoma where he did his graduate studies – becoming a graduate student instructor teaching geography lab – had many conferences with Coach Barry Switzer regarding the grades of the OU football players. This is also where he became a lifelong OU Sooner died in the wool fan. In 1970 their son, Jason, was born – thus becoming an Okie for life.
TSTC schedules Workforce Training classes for spring
(ABILENE, Texas) – Texas State Technical College has scheduled several Workforce Training and Continuing Education classes for the spring semester. Cindy Brunett, TSTC’s executive director of Workforce Training and Continuing Education, said the classes will offer students the opportunity to enter the workforce quickly. “We are excited to...
BREAKING: $20,000 in damages in house fire in West Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire near the corner of State Street and San Jose Drive. UPDATE January 1 – The fire affected the attic and the porch outside and damages are estimated to be $20,000. After investigation, the source of this fire was determined to be a heat lamp left on […]
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
Court Records 12/30/22
No criminal cases were filed this week in the Brown County Clerk’s office. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 22 through December 29:. Altamirano Alejandro Garcia and Kimberlee Janet Dominguez. Richard Robert Garcia and Amber Leann Snider. Joaquin Pesina IV...
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
Citizens National Bank announces retirement of John P. Guest
John P. Guest, Chief Executive Officer for Citizens National Bank at Brownwood, announced his retirement after 40 years of service, effective December 31, 2022. He graduated from Abilene High School before attending Cisco Junior College on a Rodeo Scholarship. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Ag. Business from Tarleton State University, and he earned a postgraduate degree from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
Early comes up short against Wall, 59-45, in Classic finale
The Early Longhorns yielded the game’s first nine points and weren’t able to dig themselves out of the hole as they dropped their final contest in the TexasBank Holiday Classic, 59-45, to the Wall Hawks Friday night at Brownwood High School. Early (9-9) finished with a 1-3 tournament...
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
Abilene man accused of forcing woman into vehicle, raping her at local park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested. Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021. Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when […]
