Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Colorado 65, Washington St. 54
COLORADO (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Formann 1-3, Miller 0-4, Sherrod 0-1, Sadler 0-1, Wynn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Vonleh 2) Turnovers: 11 (Sherrod 5, Vonleh 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Miller 1) Steals: 8 (Formann 3, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1,...
PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79
Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Murray 3-9, C.McCaffery 2-3, P.McCaffery 1-4, Perkins 1-4, Sandfort 0-2, Ulis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca). Turnovers: 7 (Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery 2, Murray, Perkins). Steals: 3 (P.McCaffery, Perkins, Ulis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Denver 123, Boston 111
Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
BUTLER 80, GEORGETOWN 51
Percentages: FG .500, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Taylor 6-8, Ali 2-3, C.Harris 2-4, Lukosius 1-4, Hunter 1-5, J.Thomas 0-1, Tate 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Thomas 2, Taylor). Turnovers: 5 (J.Thomas 2, Ali, C.Harris, Hunter). Steals: 6 (Hunter 2, Bates, C.Harris, Lukosius, Taylor).
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 63, BELMONT 45
Percentages: FG .327, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Sheppard 2-6, Tyson 1-3, Friberg 1-6, Brauns 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Gillespie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gillespie 2, Jakubicek). Turnovers: 14 (Sheppard 6, Davidson 2, Tyson 2, Friberg, Gillespie, Jakubicek, Shanks). Steals:...
Mississippi 61, Mississippi St. 50
MISSISSIPPI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.3, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Baker 3-5, Collins 1-9, Eaton 1-3, Taylor 0-3, Davis 0-2) Blocked Shots: 9 (Igbokwe 4, Singleton 2, Collins 1, Scott 1, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 17 (Scott 3, Taylor 3, Collins 2, Baker 2, Igbokwe 2, Team 2, Davis 1,...
Missouri 62, Auburn 56
MISSOURI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Frank 4-9, Troup 2-5, Judd 1-1, Hansen 0-5, Dembele 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1) Turnovers: 16 (Gilbert 4, Hansen 2, Judd 2, Team 2, Frank 1, Kelly 1, Troup 1, Linthacum 1, Dembele 1, Smith 1) Steals: 8...
No. 17 Oregon 73, Southern Cal 45
OREGON (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.5, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hanson 5-7, Gray 1-4, Paopao 1-4, Rogers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kyei 4, VanSlooten 1, Basham 1) Turnovers: 14 (Paopao 3, Hosendove 3, VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2, Kyei 1, Gray 1, Hanson 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Paopao 3,...
TULANE 96, MEMPHIS 89
Percentages: FG .426, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Davis 3-8, Lomax 2-3, Franklin 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, Hardaway 1-3, D.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (C.Lawson 4, McCadden 3). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, D.Williams 3, Franklin 2, Kennedy 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, Hardaway). Steals: 11 (D.Williams...
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
Millner and Toledo host Ball State
Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
Minnesota faces Denver, seeks to end 6-game skid
Denver Nuggets (24-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its six-game skid when the Timberwolves play Denver. The Timberwolves are 4-4 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the NBA with 14.4 fast break...
L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10
L.A. Rams3700—10 L.A. Chargers01777—31 LAC_Ekeler 10 run (Dicker kick), 13:40. LAC_Ekeler 72 run (Dicker kick), 8:25. LAR_M.Brown 23 run (Gay kick), 4:09. LAC_Everett 6 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 8:46. Fourth Quarter. LAC_Parham 3 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 12:12. A_70,240. LARLAC. First downs1222. Total Net Yards277431. Rushes-yards26-16631-192.
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. GB_Tonyan 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:41. GB_FG Crosby 56, :00. Fourth Quarter. GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:54. GB_Rodgers 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:25. Min_Nailor 47 pass from Cousins...
Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Seattle121—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Larsson 4 (Sprong, Donato), 9:53. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 9 (Cizikas, Bailey), 17:30. Penalties_Eberle, SEA (High Sticking), 10:19; Schwartz, SEA (Hooking), 19:54. Second Period_3, Seattle, Tolvanen 3 (Dunn, McCann), 3:58 (pp). 4, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 5 (Gourde, Oleksiak), 13:04. Penalties_Raty, NYI (Tripping), 2:44; Aho, NYI (Tripping),...
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
