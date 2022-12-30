ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio man vanishes after visiting fiancée in Mexico

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSr81_0jyNfY7c00

An Ohio architect, his fiancée and her two family members vanished in Mexico on Christmas Day — and relatives fear they may have been kidnapped.

The family of Jose Gutierrez, who had been visiting his soon-to-be-wife Daniela Márquez in Zacatecas, told Fox 19 they have not heard from their son since he and her family went out to eat at a restaurant Sunday.

Gutierrez, Márquez, her sister Viviana and their cousin Irma Vargas did not return to Márquez’s Colotlán home at 10 p.m. as planned, Márquez’s mother Rosa Pichardo told TV Azteca. Nearly two hours later, Pichardo received a notification that her daughter was in Vivoras, about 20 miles north of Colotlán.

The SUV the group had been using was found abandoned in the Vivoras neighborhood, TV Ateca said.

“There were those who saw they were kidnapping them, there was a lot of panic, screams, but they didn’t get them out and they took the vehicle,” Pichardo said. “They took the girls, my daughter’s fiancé, Daniela. They took off, they went to Vivoras.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNwrR_0jyNfY7c00
The couple and the two other women were last seen on Christmas day.
Gutierrez Family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qn102_0jyNfY7c00
Daniela Márquez’s sister Viviana and cousin Irma Vargas did not return to the Colotlán home as planned.
Attorney General of the State of Zacatecas

Gutierrez had left Cincinnati to visit Márquez on Dec. 22, a trip his family says he makes often.

“He goes about three times per year,” his sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Fox Wednesday.

Brandie said she last spoke to her brother on Christmas before they went out to eat. Later that night, she said she read reports of trouble in the area.

“The bars actually noticed screams,” she said. “There is something that is not right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6I2D_0jyNfY7c00
Gutierrez was visiting from Cincinnati.
Gutierrez Family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGNLR_0jyNfY7c00
The Mexican government is reportedly searching for Gutierrez and the women.
Gutierrez Family

The US Department of State issued a travel advisory for various areas in Mexico. Zacatecas is one of Mexican states the US warns “do not travel to” because of crime and kidnapping.

“Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. US citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping,” the advisory states.

The Mexican government is reportedly searching for the missing family. A State Department spokesperson told Fox News that it is working with local authorities to help with search efforts.

Comments / 5

Related
New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
SAN MATEO, CA
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Baby recovered alive after being cut from missing Mexican woman’s womb

An 8-months-pregnant Mexican woman died after a couple cut her open to rip out her unborn baby — who was miraculously rescued alive, according to officials. Rosa Isela Castro Vazquez, 20, was last seen last Wednesday after heading to meet a woman she’d chatted to online who’d promised to give her hand-me-down baby clothes, local authorities said. After Vazquez went missing, her husband alerted cops to the online chats, which showed she had planned to meet the woman at a pharmacy near her home in the eastern state of Veracruz, local reports said. Surveillance footage showed the mom-to-be meeting the suspect outside the...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
MANNING, SC
New York Post

Louisiana cop charged for crash that left two high school cheerleaders dead

A Louisiana cop is facing charges for plowing into an unrelated car during a high-speed chase on New Year’s Eve — leaving two high school cheerleaders dead. Officer David Cauthron, 42, of the Addis police force, was charged with two counts of negligent homicide Sunday in the deaths of Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, according to WBRZ. Maggie’s brother Liam Dunn, a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, was reportedly critically injured in the crash. Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton berated the cop, who has been with the police department for less than a year. He previously worked...
ADDIS, LA
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover

An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Doctor accused of intentionally driving Tesla off cliff in Calif. with wife, kids

The driver of a Tesla that plunged 250 feet off a notorious California cliff Monday has been arrested — after authorities say he intentionally drove over the edge with his wife and two children inside the car. Dharmesh Patel, a 41-year-old physician from Pasadena, will be booked on attempted murder and child abuse charges once he is out of a hospital, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement. “CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene,” the highway patrol said in a statement. “Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident...
PASADENA, CA
People

Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York

Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars, wallet, cellphone and medication...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Sacramento

8 killed in Mexican resort, including 5 in bar shooting

At least eight people were killed in Acapulco, including five men who were gunned down Monday in a bar in Mexico's Pacific coast resort.Prosecutors said one possible suspect had been detained the attack. Three of the men died inside the bar, and two outside or at a hospital.Also Monday, authorities confirmed that three other people were shot to death at another point in Acapulco in an unrelated attack.Acapulco's reputation has suffered for years under a wave of violent crime. This summer, the leader of the guild of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Acapulco was shot dead.  In April, at least three...
New York Post

At least 14 people shot dead, 16 others wounded over Christmas weekend in US

Gun violence cut a bloody swath through the US over the Christmas weekend, leaving at least 14 people dead — including a 3-year-old Missouri girl — and 16 others wounded. Shootings were reported between Friday night and early Monday in states from coast to coast, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.The holiday weekend got off to a grim start when a 19-year-old man, identified as Johntae Raymon Hudson, was shot dead during a brawl at the Mall of America in Minneapolis early Saturday. Police arrested five teenagers in connection with the deadly shooting, which they said originated...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala

A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
New York Post

Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had ‘big open gouges,’ dad reveals as he calls cops ‘cowards’

The father of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students described how the victims had “big open gouges” on their bodies from the “sadistic male” who killed them — while blasting the tight-lipped local police as “cowards.” Steven Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was among the murdered students in Moscow, Idaho, said coroner Cathy Mabbutt had revealed the chilling details when they spoke. “She says, ‘sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’” he told Fox News Digital.  “She said these were big open gouges. She said...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy