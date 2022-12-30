ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

2 On Your Side

Meet Western New York's New Year's babies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Blizzard aftermath: True meaning of ‘City of Good Neighbors’

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — More help was on the way Friday for residents who still needed their homes cleared of snow and now slush left from the devastating blizzard. For the second day in a row, the New York State DOT organized state agencies to help clear snow and check in on neighbors in east Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Senior Wishes come true

Wish-granting organizations have traditionally centered on children, but Orchard Park’s Senior Wishes thinks older people deserve dream fulfillment, too. The idea was born in 2013, when United Church Home Society (UCHS), owners of Fox Run retirement community in Orchard Park, wondered what else they might do for area seniors. Senior Wishes was formed and started granting wishes the following year. In addition to making wishes come true, twenty veterans are selected to receive HERO boxes each Veterans Day. “When we deliver a HERO box to a veteran, and I get to talk to them about their service and they feel ‘seen,’” says Executive Director Wendy Backman, who says HERO boxes are among her favorite gifts. “That is so special.”
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WKBW-TV

The African American and Bangladesh communities join together during storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was an effort between two cultures and two communities joining together as one to help those in need. "These are the heroes that you guys should recognize because these are the people who actually stepped up to the plate," said Talha Bakath, Owner of Al Aqsa Supermarket and Real-estate Properties.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders

February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
ALLEGANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Police On Alert This Weekend

The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens shot, one critical after shooting at party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers were shot and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the first block of Ladner Avenue. The two 18-year-old males, both of […]
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY

