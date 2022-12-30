Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Related
Former Transfiguration Church partially collapses on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday the former Transfiguration Church on 929 Sycamore between Mils and Stanislas Near the intersection of Mills Street partially collapsed. The vacant structure near the right rear side of the church partially collapsed. City of Buffalo officials told 2 On Your Side on Saturday evening...
Meet Western New York's New Year's babies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
Broadway Market receives love and support after blizzard looting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of the blizzard, stores across Buffalo were broken in to and looted. 2 On Your Side heard from business owners and Buffalo Police about the disappointment, but one major hit was to the Broadway Market. Vendors had their inventory stolen, and cash registers were smashed.
WKBW-TV
Blizzard aftermath: True meaning of ‘City of Good Neighbors’
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — More help was on the way Friday for residents who still needed their homes cleared of snow and now slush left from the devastating blizzard. For the second day in a row, the New York State DOT organized state agencies to help clear snow and check in on neighbors in east Buffalo.
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
3 children dead, 3 others and grandmother hospitalized after fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three children were killed and three others and their grandmother were hospitalized in a two-alarm house fire that took place just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 207 Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo, according to city officials. Buffalo Fire Department officials say the three deceased children were females aged 7, 8 and 10. […]
‘I was exhausted, I was so frozen’: South Buffalo man rescues a 70 year-old hospital worker during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has been hearing a growing number of stories of people stepping up to help others during the height of the blizzard. One South Buffalo man rescued an essential worker who was stuck in his car. Patrick McDonald described his experience as “horrifying,” and thought he wasn’t going to see […]
Buffalo's deadly blizzard by the numbers: What made the storm so historic
NEW YORK — It was a once-in-a-generation event. The major winter storm that impacted parts of the U.S. last week devastated Western New York. The Buffalo region, which is no stranger to snow, was walloped with prolonged whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures that contributed to dozens of fatalities. New...
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.
Two dead in wrong way crash on Kensington Expressway in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after midnight New Year’s Day on Route 33, the Kensington Expressway.
buffalospree.com
Senior Wishes come true
Wish-granting organizations have traditionally centered on children, but Orchard Park’s Senior Wishes thinks older people deserve dream fulfillment, too. The idea was born in 2013, when United Church Home Society (UCHS), owners of Fox Run retirement community in Orchard Park, wondered what else they might do for area seniors. Senior Wishes was formed and started granting wishes the following year. In addition to making wishes come true, twenty veterans are selected to receive HERO boxes each Veterans Day. “When we deliver a HERO box to a veteran, and I get to talk to them about their service and they feel ‘seen,’” says Executive Director Wendy Backman, who says HERO boxes are among her favorite gifts. “That is so special.”
McDonalds workers take in more than 50 people during storm
The team took in people from all over Western New York, even a baby as young as 7 months old. “I didn’t think it would go as big as it did. I thought 10-15 people, but we were full,” she said.
WKBW-TV
The African American and Bangladesh communities join together during storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was an effort between two cultures and two communities joining together as one to help those in need. "These are the heroes that you guys should recognize because these are the people who actually stepped up to the plate," said Talha Bakath, Owner of Al Aqsa Supermarket and Real-estate Properties.
wellsvillesun.com
Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders
February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
New York Police On Alert This Weekend
The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
Two teens shot, one critical after shooting at party
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers were shot and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the first block of Ladner Avenue. The two 18-year-old males, both of […]
wwnytv.com
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – An older, disabled woman in New York state was rescued on Monday from her apartment complex during a historic blizzard. Madonna Wilburn, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was without food or water during the blizzard. Wilburn said she had been trying to...
wbfo.org
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
Comments / 2