Star residents want parcel protected from development

By By ERIN BANKS RUSBY
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

STAR — When Peggy Fahy bought her home in Star’s Colt Place Subdivision in 2019, she was not told that the sloped, wooded parcel behind it was slated for development.

The 10.96-acre parcel, which is north of a section of the Foothills Ditch, is supposed to be the third phase of development of the Colt Place subdivision, or Colt Heights Subdivision. But Fahy and other neighbors say that because the original plat for the land expired in 2015, they were not told by their title company about the planned development.

The parcel, a long rectangle, has a number of cottonwood trees running its spine. It is frequented by wildlife such as raptors, deer and coyotes, Fahy said.

Because the original plat expired, the parcel will be before the Star City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting. Fahy and residents near the parcel plan to be there to speak against it.

The applicant, Challenger Development LLC, which is managed by CBH Homes, has applied to build five homes on the west side of the parcel, with lots ranging from 1.01 acres to 1.39 acres. The remaining 4.63 acres is planned to be donated to the city of Star “for a nature area,” according to a document about the project.

Fahy, who has a real estate license, says she would not have bought her property had she known the parcel was going to be developed.

“In real estate speak, the fact that anybody purchased property after … this approved plat expired … they didn’t have all the facts to make an informed buying decision, so that could be interpreted as an adverse material fact,” though she added she does not know it would be interpreted that way.

Chad Berg purchased his property, which backs up to the parcel, in the past year. Having a view of a natural area was big draw, he said, and he was not told about the plans for developing it.

“We come from wide open areas and that was closest we were going to find to some wide open area without having a million dollars,” Berg said.

The property does have a development agreement in place from 2005, which specifies that only five homes can be built on the parcel, according to a document describing the project from the applicant. The developer is also required to leave the Foothills Ditch in place, and to develop the parcel with input from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Army Corps of Engineers, according to the document.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has not conducted a wildlife survey for the property, said Brandon Flack, an environmental staff biologist with the department via email in response to the applicant team’s request for information.

Because the parcel is surrounded by subdivisions to the south and agricultural land to the north, “IDFG would not anticipate effects of the proposed activities on native plant or terrestrial wildlife populations,” Flack said.

The parcel is mostly upland, but also has wetland drainages that flow north to south, said Marve Griffith, an Army Corps of Engineers representative in an email provided in the application materials. The areas are likely influenced by the presence of irrigation water from the north side, the email said. However, one area in the southwest part of the parcel does not appear to be fed by irrigation water, but still has wetland species, such as cottonwood trees, he said. That means there might be a natural wetland present there, but it “would likely be of a different character absent the irrigation water,” he said.

Determining which areas are natural wetlands or “induced” would involve marking the current boundaries of the wetlands and halting the flow of irrigation water to the site for two seasons and monitoring for changes, Griffith said. However, this appears to be impossible because there is no way to control the flow of irrigation water from the north side of the parcel, he said.

Because of that, Griffith recommended marking the wetland boundaries and determining the impact on the proposed development, the email said.

Fahy is concerned that even if the developer donates the eastern 4.63 acres to the city of Star, the city might not install park features, such as trails, right away.

“It’s a big question mark as to what the city would do,” Fahy said.

City of Star officials are not allowed to discuss the project until after the public hearing scheduled for Jan. 3, spokesperson Dana Partridge said via email.

Fahy said she would prefer the parcel be sold to a land trust.

“I think that is the option that makes the best sense because it benefits not only the residents of this subdivision, but the entire community of Star at that point, because if it goes into a land trust, it protects it from development in perpetuity,” Fahy said.

The developer would have to agree to the sale, and it would likely be a discounted price compared to what it would earn selling homes, she said. However, the developer would get a tax write-off, she said.

Carol Ward owns land just north of the parcel and has farmers use her property. She also approved of the idea of the parcel being sold to a land trust to preserve the natural area and so the city would not have to maintain it.

Ward thinks the property supports a wildlife corridor for important predators that help keep species like gophers in check.

“If this could be a wildlife corridor preserved, that’s what I’d really like to see,” Ward said.

Eric Grace, executive director of the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, said he has had some conversations with neighbors about their interest in a land trust. However, he said a representative from his organization has not visited the site. Going forward, he would need to know if CBH Homes was interested in working with the land trust, and the land trust would want more information about the site to determine if it “would want to put (its) resources into seeing permanent protection.”

Asked for comment about neighbor concerns and whether the company would consider selling to a land trust, CBH Tech and Content Manager CeCe Cheney said via email, “At CBH Homes, we love the community of Star and have built hundreds of homes in the area. We will continue to be thoughtful in the design and building practices of our communities as the area continues to grow.”

Debbie Clark Phelps
2d ago

You thought the land would be undeveloped? I believe it’s the home buyer’s responsibility to research this. Ignorance on your part doesn’t constitute an emergency in my book.

4
Uncle Sam
3d ago

Funny how they want to live in their house. But if someone else wants to build NO. Grow up people

IDAHO STATE
