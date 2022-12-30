ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Man dead after advancing on officers with weapon

By Julissa Briseño
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Maui police, a man has died from injuries he received from a Maui police officer.

Officers responded to a report of a distraught man at a Kahului residence.

The 28-year-old man had a weapon and “advanced toward” officers, at which time an officer shot at the man.

Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The man later died at Maui Medical Center.

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Barnes & Noble children’s book drive for MEO

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ernest Hemingway once said that “there is no friend as loyal as a book.” Books push the mind to expand and comforts the soul in distress. Barnes & Noble donated over 1,000 books to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschoolers. The drive benefited 150 children that participate in Maui’s preschool program. […]
