Man dead after advancing on officers with weapon
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Maui police, a man has died from injuries he received from a Maui police officer.
Officers responded to a report of a distraught man at a Kahului residence.
The 28-year-old man had a weapon and “advanced toward” officers, at which time an officer shot at the man.
Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
The man later died at Maui Medical Center.
The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.
Comments / 0