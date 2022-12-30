Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
El Paso News
Roxy’s New Year’s Eve Forecast: Warmer temps and breezy conditions
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Friday!. Well what a beautiful, cloudy day today! Got to even see some foggy conditions this morning on the mountains due to all that rain last night.🌂☔️. Here’s a beautiful pic taken at the Sun Bowl game today...
KVIA
Nice New Year’s Eve weather in store
EL PASO, Texas- The weather in the Borderland is shaping nicely for New Year's Eve. The high temperature will be around 63 degrees while the overnight will dip to about 42. Winds will be light at around 15 to 20 miles per hour. New Year's Day will be a different...
KVIA
Fans have been tailgating at the Sun Bowl since last night
EL PASO, Texas -- Sun Bowl fans began showing up to tailgate Friday's big game on Thursday night. One fan who has been camping out in his RV said he's glad the game is back after two years. "It's huge for us, it's been a yearly thing for our family...
Over 91 Thousand People Duped into thinking Ascarate Lake Looks Different
We've been bamboozled. Well, actually, if you're not from El Paso then you've been bamboozled. In a new trend taking over TikTok, you Google Earth a location and then proceed to zoom in on that exact location, all this while being accompanied to a sped up version of Aerosmith's "Dream On". Check out an example below:
KVIA
Football fans flock to the Sun Bowl as migrant crisis continues in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Thousands of football fans flock to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Last Friday, the El Paso city council extended the disaster declaration as thousands of migrants continue to enter the region. Dozens of asylum seekers are still...
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans spent their New Year's Eve giving migrants something to smile about. Local organizations threw a fiesta for the migrants living on the streets of Downtown El Paso. The party included food, drinks, clothes, and even live entertainment and music. "It being what it is, it brings us a The post El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown appeared first on KVIA.
9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to 2023
The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso
In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
whereverfamily.com
Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
El Paso’s Jalisco Cafe to give away menudo for a year to 5 lucky people
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy. Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is […]
HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
cbs4local.com
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
UTEP falls to Rice 72-69 in overtime for third straight defeat
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball was edged out by Rice, 72-69, in overtime at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. It was UTEP’s second consecutive game that went into overtime and second consecutive loss in Conference USA play. After they entered halftime down 32-25, UTEP fell behind as many as 15 points […]
El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
El Paso Wins with Wild Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl Finish
There is something magical about the annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl game. More often than not, the contest is up in the air until the final moments. The 2022 version did not disappoint as more than 41,000 fans enjoyed a terrific back and forth ballgame between UCLA and Pitt. A game-winning 47 yard field goal against the wind by the Panthers Ben Sauls with just four seconds left in the fourth quarter was the difference as Pitt squeaked out a 37-35 win over the Bruins.
